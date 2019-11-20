Man Who Put Up Signs to Raise Money for Son With Disorder Was Told 'Let the Baby Die'

One Ohio father, already dealing with serious family strife, was forced to endure jarring comments from a stranger.

K.C. Ahlers posted signs throughout Toledo, Ohio, in the hopes of raising any amount of financial assistance to ease medical costs for his son, Randy James. Better known as R.J., the baby boy was born in July with two rare health conditions — agenesis of the corpus callosum and mosaic trisomy 9.

Ahlers’ handwritten signs, which feature a photo of the infant and are written in R.J.’s voice, illustrate a parent’s clear desire to do anything to help their child.

An anonymous stranger was apparently unsympathetic to the family’s plight.

“Stop asking for money. Let the baby die. It’s called Darwinism. Happy Holidays,” read new signs, placed next to Ahlers’ last week.

“It shocked me,” Ahlers told WTVG of stumbling upon the harsh posters. “I mean it really shocked me that somebody would have that kind of cruelty.”

According to the GoFundMe page — which has raised more than $59,000 — the 4 month old has seen more than 15 medical specialists, and despite the family’s insurance, most of his appointments and tests aren’t covered on the plan.

“Our little boy RJ is our world,” the crowd-sourcing post’s description reads, “please help this miracle baby beat the odds and help us to get him the best medical help we can.”

Agenesis of the corpus callosum is a congenital disorder that affects the connective structure between the left and right brain.

Mosaic trisomy 9 is a chromosomal birth defect, in which the ninth chromosome appears three times rather than twice in the body’s cells. R.J.’s parents have been told by doctors, according to the GoFundMe page, that only 1,200 people in the world have the condition since most don’t make it past age 2.

Despite the shocking message they received via those new signs, R.J.’s parents, K.C. and Angela Ahlers, said they intend to ignore the attacks and continue fighting to help save their child.

“We want to raise our son to not reciprocate hatred with hatred. We want to battle hatred with love,” the father told WTVG. “We obviously know somebody that did this is disturbed and we hope they get help.”

He added: “But, we’re going to keep taking your signs down as we see them because this town doesn’t need hatred. This town needs love.”