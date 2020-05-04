The man was spotted in a Vons supermarket, after which a spokesperson called the incident "disturbing"

California Man Seen Shopping in KKK Hood in ‘Abhorrent’ Photos: ‘So Troublesome in So Many Ways’

A man wearing a KKK hood was spotted grocery shopping in southern California this weekend in an incident that has been slammed as “disturbing” and “so troublesome.”

The man was seen wearing the hood in a Vons supermarket in Santee on Saturday, according to photos circulating on social media.

“So troublesome in so many ways this is still happening in Santee at Vons. Disgusting!” a shopper named Tiam Tellez wrote on Facebook, alongside several photos.

Tellez also thanked the Vons management team, as he said several employees asked the man to either remove his hood or exit the store. The man allegedly chose to remove the hood and continue shopping.

A Vons spokeswoman tells PEOPLE in a statement that the incident was “disturbing” for both employees and customers, and that the man was repeatedly asked to remove his hood or leave. The spokeswoman said he eventually took it off in the checkout line, bought his items and left.

“At Vons, fostering an environment of courtesy, dignity and respect is one of our highest priorities, and we work hard to hold everyone in our stores to these standards, including customers,” the spokeswoman said. “We are reviewing with our team how to best handle such inappropriate situations in the future.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Santee has a long history of “racially motivated attacks and skinhead activity that led to the nicknames ‘Klantee’ and ‘Santucky.’ ”

But Mayor John Minto said in a statement that the man’s actions were not reflective of the city, which sits about 20 miles away from San Diego.

“Santee, its leaders, and I will not tolerate such behavior,” he said. “Santee and its citizens are great, and this particular individual’s actions are not representative of us as a people and a wonderful city.”

County Supervisor Dianne Jacobs said similar, calling the images “abhorrent,” and saying that those values are not what Santee stands for and will not be tolerated, according to the Times.

A woman who identified herself only as Melissa S. told the Times of San Diego that she was shopping at the same time as the man, and was so stunned she, too, snapped photos of his outfit.

“I was in disbelief,” she said. “He was behind me in line. Standing quietly. A man in a wheelchair [went] past him and he laughed. I took the photo because I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I’ve grown up in Santee and have never seen such racism right before my eyes.”

Minto said Sunday that the local sheriff’s department is investigating the incident, which occurred just one day after a mandate that requires all residents to wear face coverings in public to slow the spread of coronavirus, according to the Times of San Diego.