Man Severely Burned After Tripping and Falling into Hot Spring at Yellowstone National Park

Image zoom Old Faithful Getty Images

A 48-year-old man suffered severe burns over a significant portion of his body after falling into a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park.

Late Sunday night, Cade Edmond Siemers was walking, alone without a flashlight when he tripped and fell into thermal water near the cone of Old Faithful Geyser, he told park rangers, Yellowstone shared in a press release.

Siemers, who currently lives in India, but is a U.S. citizen, managed to crawl out of the scorching spring and walked back to his hotel — Old Faithful Inn — where he called for help, according to the press release.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they detected “evidence of alcohol use” and Siemers was transported by ambulance and flown by plane to Idaho Falls for medical attention.

He was later admitted to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, according to the release.

His condition is not known at this time.

RELATED: Arizona Hiker Who Was Trapped in Quicksand for 11 Hours Before Being Rescued Speaks Out

On Monday, rangers went to investigate the area where Siemers had fallen and discovered he had left his shoes and hat behind as well as a beer can.

Officials also found footprints and blood on the boardwalk, the press release states.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Officials with Yellowstone shared in the release that the ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, making the area an extremely dangerous place to walk, especially at night.

In addition, there is “scalding” water below the fragile ground, according to the release.

RELATED: 5 Dead After Helicopter Crashes Into Cold N.Y.C. River: ‘It’s a Great Tragedy’

Visitors of Yellowstone are instructed to remain on boardwalks.

Siemers’ incident marks the first serious injury in a thermal area in two years.

According to the press release, a man sustained severe burns after falling into a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin in 2017.

In 2016, a man died after slipping into a hot spring in Norris Geyser Basin.