The man, who is in his mid-30s, was rescued uninjured by California officials, who launched a 50-person effort to retrieve him from a storm pipe

Man Says He Was Trapped Underground for 2 Days Before Passerby Heard His Screams and Called for Help

A man says he spent two days trapped underground in a California storm pipe before local authorities were able to safely rescue him over the weekend.

Following a "3 1/2-hour, 50-person effort," Contra Costa fire officials freed a man from a storm drain in Antioch, they announced on Sunday evening. The man, who is in his mid-30s, has not yet been publicly identified.

Authorities said in a statement that the man was uninjured but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

"When we finally got him out of the ground, he was beyond exuberant. He was beyond happy to be above ground," Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesperson Steve Hill told the Associated Press, per news station KTLA.

Hill said that the man entered the storm drain intentionally, but then became stuck in the narrow pipe, which is 15 feet deep and about the width of a large pizza, according to the outlet.

The man told officials that he had been trapped for around two days before a passerby heard his cry for help.

"Somehow people passing by on a walking path some distance away from the stormwater system managed to hear his cries for help," Hill told KTLA. "That's fairly miraculous because it was pretty windy out there."

One bystander told ABC affiliate KGO-TV that he was walking nearby when he heard the man "screaming."

"He asked me to help him," the bystander added, noting that after he called 911 the police "came really quick."

In order to reach him, about 50 rescuers — including firefighters, members of the Antioch Police Department and city officials — attempted to gain access from "two different directions," authorities said in a statement. Throughout the "complex" and "risky" operation, they also had to clean out debris in order to get to him.