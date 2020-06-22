Justin Thomas began administering CPR to the woman after she appeared to go into cardiac arrest

Man Saves Woman's Life After She Collapses in Texas Grocery Store: 'I Just Jumped in to Help'

A Texas man is being praised as a hero for saving a woman's life after she collapsed while shopping in the grocery store.

Justin Thomas never expected that his run to the League City Kroger would result in a life or death situation, but that's exactly the situation that the father of four found himself in on Thursday, NBC affiliate KPRC reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I just saw someone in need," he explained to the Houston outlet. "I didn’t even think about it, I just jumped in to help."

Thomas, a CPR-certified electrician, said he was buying milk for his twins when he realized something was going on.

"I heard someone scream out, so I moved toward the direction of the scream," he recalled to KPRC. "Then I saw a lady splayed out on the floor."

Image zoom Justin Thomas KPRC 2 Click2Houston/Youtube

According to Thomas, the woman appeared to be in cardiac arrest. With a medical background and 10 years of service in the United States Coast Guard, the father of four knew what to do — and immediately jumped into action.

"I came down on both knees," he told KPRC. "I looked at her and saw that her face was turning blue and I just quickly started administering CPR and started giving her chest compressions."

"I literally saw where her sternum was," he added. "I put my forearm with my fingers back and just started pumping her chest."

He and another shopper continued to administer life-saving efforts on the woman until paramedics arrived at the scene and transported her to a hospital, according to the outlet.

"Afterward was kind of strange, a strange feeling," Thomas recalled to KPRC. "Like I have all this adrenaline and I still have to go get the milk."

RELATED VIDEO: Husband Saves Wife by Administering CPR as She Went Into Cardiac Arrest Weeks After Giving Birth

Later, Thomas said he was contacted by the woman's family who confirmed that she had survived — all thanks to his speedy response.

"The doctors told her that if it wasn’t for the quick actions, she wouldn’t have made it," he shared with KPRC.

Though he was grateful to have saved a life, Thomas said he doesn't consider himself a hero, noting to the outlet that he's required to know CPR for work and annually renews his training and certification.