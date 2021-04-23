31-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed on Fla. Highway After Falling During Stunt: Reports

Police reportedly said the man stood on the seat of his motorcycle and raised his arms outward before losing control and falling off

A 31-year-old man has died after police say he attempted a stunt on his motorcycle while driving on a Florida highway, according to multiple reports.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the fatal incident to CBS affiliate WKMG and The Orlando Sentinel, noting that it occurred Wednesday morning on the I-95 highway near the Port St. John Parkway exit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

FHP Public Information Officer Lt. Kim Montes said it was around 3 a.m. when witnesses saw the man perform the stunt on his motorcycle, ABC affiliate WFTV and the Sentinel reported.

According to WFTV and the Sentinel, which cited Montes, the man stood on the seat of his motorcycle and held out his arms before losing control and falling onto the roadway.

The motorcyclist was then run over by a 2013 Chevy Equinox and a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe, the outlets reported.

Montes noted that investigators believe he may have been struck by other vehicles as well, based on his condition, according to the Sentinel.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, though his exact cause of death remains unclear at this time, WKMG, WFTV and the Sentinel reported. His identity has not yet been released.

RELATED VIDEO: Fla. Mom and Two Toddlers Die in Crash After Hitting Alligator on Highway: 'They Were My Life'

An FHP report obtained by WKMG noted that the drivers of the Equinox and Santa Fe, a 19-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man, were not injured in the collision.

A spokesperson for the FHP did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the wake of the crash, the northbound lanes of the I-95 were temporarily closed in the area, according to WKMG. They were later reopened just before 7:30 a.m.