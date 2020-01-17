Michigan Man Returns $43K to Late Man’s Granddaughter After Finding It In Used Couch Cushion

One Michigan man recently discovered that he was literally sitting on a fortune.

Howard Kirby noticed a point of discomfort when sitting on a used couch he had recently purchased at a local secondhand Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

Upon a closer inspection of one of the cushions, Kirby discovered a stash of cash — $43,170, to be exact.

“I still have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming or something,” he told CBS affiliate WNEM.

Kirby, who reportedly bought the couch in December as an addition to his “man cave” at home, paid just $70 for the furniture, which has tan upholstery designed with flowers and old-fashioned scenery, According to ABC affiliate WJRT.

“Everything just ran through my mind,” Kirby said of his immediate rush of thoughts upon finding the treasure. “‘Now I can pay off the house, I can get a roof on my house, and I can retire real good and everything.'”

Putting himself on the other end of the lost-and-found situation, Kirby decided he couldn’t keep the money in good conscience.

“I know how it is to lose something and never get it back,” he told WJRT, which reported that a lawyer informed Kirby that he wasn’t legally obligated to return the money.

“I’ve heard about it happening before and I always thought, ‘What would I do if I found that money?’ Now I know,” he said. “Makes me feel good. I believe I’m doing the right thing.”

Contacting the ReStore location where he got the couch, Kirby was able to find the Newberry family, who had donated the furniture set after the death of their grandfather in December.

Kim Fauth-Newberry, the man’s granddaughter, received the money at a special meeting arranged by the store on Thursday.

“It’s just crazy,” she told WNEM. “It’s completely awesome.”

The manager of the ReStore site, Rick Merling, told the outlet that the good deed stood out to him.

“To me, this is someone that despite what they’re going through — and in spite of their own needs — says ‘I’m just going to do the right thing,'” he said.