Man Rescued After Getting Trapped Inside Public Art Installation in Canada: 'Definitely a First'

A man was rescued after getting stuck inside a public art installation in Canada.

On Sunday night, a 26-year-old man "climbed on top" of the Talus Dome and "became trapped inside soon after," a spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Department tells PEOPLE.

"He dropped himself in there and was unable to get out," Edmonton Fire Rescue Services district chief Troy Brady said in an interview, according to CTV News.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said that they first received a call around 8:28 p.m. from a person who happened to be walking by and noticed that somebody was stuck inside, the outlet reported.

"Out for a run, saw a dude stuck in the Talus Balls. Like, WHAT!?" one bystander wrote on social media alongside footage from the rescue operation.

CityNews/YouTube

A pair of visitors even noticed the man in the background of a selfie, which they took before he fell inside, reported CityNews.

Ultimately, it took multiple crews about an hour and half to rescue the man, who has not been publicly named.

"Definitely a first for me," said Brady, according to CTV News.

In order to free him, firefighters even used the jaws of life to clear a path through the structure. "Not what we would typically use [it] for," Brady remarked, per CityNews.

Ultimately, firefighters only had to remove one of the steel balls, an EFRS spokesperson told CBC News.

After being rescued, the man was assessed by EMS crews and released at the scene. He was then charged by police.

"Further investigation by police revealed that the male caused damage to several of the balls while climbing on top of the structure," a police spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

He was charged with one count of Mischief over $5,000 and then released, police say.