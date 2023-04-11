Man Rescued After Getting Trapped Inside Public Art Installation in Canada: 'Definitely a First'

A 26-year-old man "climbed on top" of the Talus Dome on Sunday and "became trapped inside soon after," police tell PEOPLE

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023 03:30 PM

A man was rescued after getting stuck inside a public art installation in Canada.

On Sunday night, a 26-year-old man "climbed on top" of the Talus Dome and "became trapped inside soon after," a spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Department tells PEOPLE.

"He dropped himself in there and was unable to get out," Edmonton Fire Rescue Services district chief Troy Brady said in an interview, according to CTV News.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said that they first received a call around 8:28 p.m. from a person who happened to be walking by and noticed that somebody was stuck inside, the outlet reported.

"Out for a run, saw a dude stuck in the Talus Balls. Like, WHAT!?" one bystander wrote on social media alongside footage from the rescue operation.

Man Rescued from Inside Public Art Installation in Canada
CityNews/YouTube

A pair of visitors even noticed the man in the background of a selfie, which they took before he fell inside, reported CityNews.

Ultimately, it took multiple crews about an hour and half to rescue the man, who has not been publicly named.

"Definitely a first for me," said Brady, according to CTV News.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In order to free him, firefighters even used the jaws of life to clear a path through the structure. "Not what we would typically use [it] for," Brady remarked, per CityNews.

Ultimately, firefighters only had to remove one of the steel balls, an EFRS spokesperson told CBC News.

RELATED VIDEO: Police Rescue 'Struggling' Father and Son Who Were Found Clinging to Cooler After Their Boat Sank

After being rescued, the man was assessed by EMS crews and released at the scene. He was then charged by police.

"Further investigation by police revealed that the male caused damage to several of the balls while climbing on top of the structure," a police spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

He was charged with one count of Mischief over $5,000 and then released, police say.

Related Articles
76-Year-Old Man Rescued After Being Trapped in Grain Bin Up to His Chest on Farm for Hours
76-Year-Old Man Rescued After Being Trapped in Grain Bin on Ohio Farm for 5 Hours
Investigators and firefighters are shown at the scene following a fire in Old Montreal, Saturday, March 18, 2023, that gutted the heritage building
1 Dead, 6 Missing After Fire at 19th Century Stone Building in Montreal: 'Heartbreaking Tragedy'
WEDDING NIGHT RESCUE: 6 people were trapped in a hotel elevator between the first and second floor.
Newlyweds Miss Their Own Wedding Reception After Being Stuck in Elevator for 2 Hours
Ramon Najera
Texas Man Arrested After Dog Attack Left U.S. Air Force Vet, 81, Dead and 3 Others Injured
50 People Rescued After Mudslide Traps Cars in Southern California
Over 50 People Rescued After Mudslide Traps Cars in California: 'The Mud Came Up Really Fast'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2uj8NyqxEA Elderly man killed, 2 others injured after dog attack on West Side KSAT 12 237K subscribers Subscribe 87 Share Download 2,530 views Feb 24, 2023 An 80-year-old man was killed and two others are in the hospital after a serious dog attack on the city’s West Side, according to officials.
Two Dogs Cause a 'Horrific Scene' in San Antonio, Leaving an 81-Year-Old Man Dead and Three Others Injured
Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, Peyton L. Tyler, 9, and Kourtney K. Tyler, 1.
'Joyful' Girl, 9, Along with Mom and Sister, 1, Die in Fire Police Say Was Set Intentionally
Kyle Doan
Police Identify Boy, 5, Who Was Swept Away in Calif. Flood as He and His Mom Headed to School
A small plane remains stuck after it crashed into power lines, knocking out electricity for tens of thousands of residents, in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA, 28 November 2022. The pilot and and one passenger were rescued. Small plane crashes into power lines in Maryland, Gaithersburg, USA - 28 Nov 2022
Pilot on 911 Call from Dangling Plane that Crashed into Power Lines: 'If We Get Some Wind ... We're Goners'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CiX7FNXvRiL/?hl=en. Anna Kendrick jokes about being stuck in elevator at TIFF Anna Kendrick/Instagram
Anna Kendrick Got Saved by 'Some Lovely Canadian Firefighters' After Getting Stuck in an Elevator
Julissa Thaler, Eli Hart
Minnesota Mom Convicted of Murdering Her 6-Year-Old Son After Going to Gun Range for Shooting Practice
Beigel’s bakery worker freezer death
Employee Found Dead Inside Brooklyn Bakery's Walk-In Freezer After Getting Locked Inside
(L-R): Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Tawny Cypress as Taissa, Juliette Lewis as Natalie and Christina Ricci as Misty in YELLOWJACKETS, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi”. Photo credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Everything to Know About 'Yellowjackets' Season 2
11 finalists competing in the AGT: All-Stars finale credit is: Joe Schmelzer
Meet the 11 Finalists of 'America's Got Talent: All-Stars'
Elderly Woman with Broken Hip Rescued from Burning Home
83-Year-Old Woman with Broken Hip Rescued from Burning Home After 'Tough Time' Reaching Her
Storm flooding Miami, Florida
Downtown Miami Floods After First Tropical Storm of Season as Region Faces More Rain — See Shocking Photos