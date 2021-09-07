The man reportedly suffered lacerations to his face and a broken leg but is expected to recover

Man Saved by First Responders After Plunging 30 Feet into N.Y. Storm Drain: 'Heroic Rescue'

A man was rescued on Sunday after, authorities say, he fell some 30 feet into a New York City storm drain — and the dramatic save was captured on film.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning just after 8 a.m. near the Cross Island Parkway and Whitestone Expressway in Queens, according to local TV station WABC.

The New York Police Department said on social media that their Special Operations Emergency Service Unit team and the N.Y.C. Fire Department were called to the scene after receiving a report about "a man who fell approximately 30 feet into a storm drain."

When they arrived, authorities found the brother of the victim — identified as a 47-year-old man — who notified them about the traumatic fall, WABC reported.

Officials quickly took action, establishing contact with the man before pulling him to safety, NYPD and NYFD officials confirmed during a press conference.

The NYPD later posted body-camera footage of what they called a "heroic rescue" to Twitter, showing first responders keeping the injured man calm and carefully lifting him out of the drain.

"We told him that everything was gonna be okay," Kenneth Logallo with the NYPD told reporters at the press conference. "As soon as he saw us come down, I think he felt better."

"As we got down there, he was conscious, he was talking to us. He expressed pain in his ankle region," Logallo added, per WABC. "As soon as we got the equipment that we needed down there, we packaged him up and [lifted him to] the guys up top. All the help was excellent."

The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, officials confirmed at the press conference.

Police told WABC that because the man was found sitting in water, hypothermia was an initial concern, but the station later reported that he suffered lacerations to his face and a broken leg.

It is unclear how the man fell into the storm drain and how long he was stuck before first responders arrived.

Police said there were no pedestrian walkways near the site of the drain, according to WABC.