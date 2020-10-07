Man Renovating Chicago Home Finds $10K Hidden in Living Room — and Returns It to Previous Owner

Jim Dow found the money hidden in five envelopes scattered throughout the living room, including behind the couch and behind a picture frame

When Gloria Carter recently moved out of the Chicago home she’d lived in for the past five decades, she accidentally left a few things behind — including $10,000 in cash.

But when new owner Jim Dow discovered the money, he didn’t think twice about returning it to its rightful owner.

“I think there are good people in the world, and I’m not the only one that would’ve done the same thing,” he told WBBM.

Dow, who works with real estate investment franchisor HomeVestors, recently bought the Calumet Heights home from Carter with plans to renovate it, the outlet reported.

Considering he’s flipped more than 50 houses in the last five years, Dow has a seen a lot — but never before such a large amount of money, which he says left him “shocked.”

Dow reportedly discovered five different envelopes scattered throughout the living room that contained a total of nearly $10,000. Some were behind the couch, while another was found behind a photo hanging on the wall.

“Behind the couch, there were two bankers’ withdrawal envelopes, so I think that she felt her safest place for her money was kind of hidden around the house,” he told WBBM. “It was kind of surreal. I thought it might be like being on some kind of reality TV show.”

Dow returned the money to Carter upon finding it, which led her son Anthony Carter to praise him for his professionalism in an online review, according to WBBM.