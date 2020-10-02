"She told me that I was special and had a lot to live for," Charles Smith recalled to WDRB

Louisville Man at Breonna Taylor Protest Reunites with Police Officer Who Once Saved His Life

While demonstrating against police brutality, a protestor was recently reunited with a Louisville officer who helped stop him from taking his own life.

Charles Smith told WDRB he was close to dying by suicide several years ago when he considered jumping from the Clark Memorial Bridge, which runs over the Ohio River and connects Louisville, Kentucky to Jeffersonville, Indiana.

"I just kept feeling that God was telling me to go," Smith recalled to the news station. "It was very clear to me — I needed to go."

Looking back, Smith said he was going through difficulties and did not have a good support system in place.

"I was beating up myself, and somebody else was helping me beat up myself," he said. "So, it was just too much pressure for me. I wanted to end my life."

It wasn't until Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Christina Beaven arrived at the scene that Smith realized his life was worth saving.

"She told me that I was special and had a lot to live for," Smith said.

Beaven also told him she "loved him," that a higher power had a "purpose for his life," and was eventually successful in talking him down from the bridge.

While the two have not spoken in years, they crossed paths once again after Louisville erupted in protests last month when a grand jury announced officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor would not be charged in her death.

Beaven said told Smith she remembered him, but couldn't figure out from where.

"He said, 'You don't remember me, do you?'" she said. "I said, 'I do, but I can't place it.' He said, 'You talked me off of the bridge.'"

"My eyes started to fill with tears," Beaven said, "because I've been looking for him for the last couple of years."

The duo told WDRB that they plan to stay in touch following their reunion, and even though so many years have passed, Smith has always remembered the lessons Beaven taught him that day.

"I can accomplish anything," he said, "and beat anything."