Man Proposes to High School Sweetheart After Engagement Ring Survives Car Fire: 'A Sign'

Even though the car and almost everything inside was destroyed, the engagement ring "was saved with no damage," Tennessee fire officials say

The day their car caught on fire will be a moment this couple will remember for the rest of their lives.

On May 9, high school sweethearts Brooklynn Stevens and Myers Hart were driving in a rental car with a friend in Tennessee when they heard a "loud bang," according to NBC affiliate WSMV-TV.

Although they were all able to safely exit the vehicle by the time it "went up in flames," Hart told the outlet he quickly realized that one very important thing was still inside: an engagement ring.

After authorities managed to put out the flames, they were slyly told about the car's precious cargo.

"Upon salvage and overhaul of the vehicle, firefighters made an important SAVE," Williamson Fire-Rescue wrote in a Facebook post, explaining that "the driver had recently purchased an engagement ring for his girlfriend."

Fortunately, even though "almost all contents and the vehicle were destroyed, the ring box containing this very important item was saved with no damage."

Destroyed car after fire

Steve Hopkins, a volunteer fire engineer, told WSMV-TV that they found the box "melted against the seat" — but that the ring itself "looked brand new."

"It was really a miracle," added Hopkins.

Tennessee couple after getting engaged

It may not have been the most conventional time to propose, but the fact that the ring survived the fire seemed like "a sign," Hart told WSMV-TV.

"He gets on one knee and I'm like, 'Here?' and I started crying," Stevens recalled. "I said, 'Here? Right now? Like the car just caught on fire, are you serious? I mean yes! Yes of course I want to. But like the car.' "

Fire officials went on to share their own message of goodwill to the happy couple.