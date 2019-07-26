Man Proposes to Girlfriend After Spelling Out 'Marry Me' on 15-Mile Bike Ride

Image zoom @madstoryteller

A Texas man took his girlfriend on a windy and wild 15-mile bike ride so that he could clearly spell out two life-changing words: “marry me.”

Jon Blaze and Thao Nguyen met on Valentine’s Day in 2016, according to ABC affiliate KTRK, and both share a passion for cycling.

“We ride together at least twice a week. We also lead multiple social rides in Houston,” Blaze told the news outlet, adding that they also have an Instagram account, @Cycling.Couple, where they post about their love for traveling and riding bicycles.

After Blaze planned their March 20 ride — which started in Buffalo Bayou Park in Houston — he took her on a route that would ultimately spell out “marry me” when they finished 15.7 miles later.

“I went from being so annoyed by all the crazy turns we did to being completely shocked and with the biggest smile on my face,” Nguyen told ABC13.

The news outlet reports that the proposal made it to Reddit, and one user wrote that if Nguyen “played along with that bonkers route, she’s a keeper for sure.”

Another posted, “My girl would break up with me on the third turn around for the Y if not sooner.”

On their Instagram, the couple shared a photo after Blaze’s romantic proposal.

“She said YES! She’ll ride with me for life. 🚴🚴,” he wrote.

Blaze also spoke to The Houston Chronicle and said that he only told a few friends about the planned proposal.

“I initially tried mapping out the downtown area, but decided The Heights area would be best since there wasn’t going to be heavy traffic in the neighborhood,” he said.

And when Nguyen realized what was happening, she “became more excited than him,” Blaze said.