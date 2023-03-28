Man Adds Himself to Scenes from 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' for Surprise Movie Theater Proposal

A young man's elaborate movie theater proposal — featuring clips from the award-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once — has captured the hearts of more than a million people on TikTok.

Daniel Le recently popped the question to his girlfriend Annie after putting together the elaborate proposal at an independent theater, according to the two viral videos shared by the young creator.

The proposal included a homemade version of Everything Everywhere All At Once, with Daniel adding himself into some of the film's most iconic scenes.

In one scene, Daniel dressed up as IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre (played by Jamie Lee Curtis), which led to a roar of laughter in the theater.

The video then cut away to a shot of Daniel sitting in the front seat of his car as he shared a special message with his soon-to-be fiancée.

"Oh man, I have no idea how to start this. Um, hello! I'm sorry for interrupting the movie for everyone," Daniel said in the clip. "I just wanted to surprise Annie, hopefully you're watching this."

Then, Daniel proclaimed his love for Annie in front of the entire theater, which was filled with their friends and family — unbeknownst to the bride-to-be.

"I just want to show you how much you mean to me and how much you mean to your friends and family, and I just want to show you how much I love you," Daniel said in the clip, adding,

He continued, "The way you love is so honest and so pure, it's infectious and it's shown me how to genuinely love someone as well."

After a series of loving testimonials from Annie's friends, a male family member appeared on screen and congratulated her on becoming "a whole-ass fiancée."

"I wasn't supposed to say that," he added, "… but I know you're going to say yes because you love him!"

The video ended with Daniel sharing some of his favorite videos of Annie dancing, and the two of them having fun together. "It's weird because whatever you do, I seem to fall in love with you over and over again," he said in a voiceover. "It's kind of annoying!"

Before the lights turned on, a revised movie poster with the title "Annie-thing Annie-where All At Once" faded onto the screen.

As light flooded the theater, Annie realized she was surrounded by their friends and family.

In a short clip from the proposal, Daniel said he is looking forward to a life with Annie "as long as I get to do my laundry and taxes with you" — referencing a famous line from the Academy Award-winning film.

Daniel then got down on one knee and asked for Annie's hand in marriage — and she said yes!

The happy couple then posed for photos with their loved ones, which Daniel shared on TikTok.

Daniel said he asked several local theaters for help until he found just the right one. The employees even got in on the surprise, he added.

The husband-to-be also walked viewers through some behind-the-scenes footage of filming the altered portions of the film, which he and his soon-to-be wife had seen once before.

The original proposal video has been viewed more than 1.8 million times on TikTok, and has been liked nearly 500,000 times.