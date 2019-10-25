Coast Guard Searching for Man After He Apparently Jumped Overboard While on Carnival Cruise Ship

Image zoom Carnival cruise ship RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty

The United States Coast Guard is currently searching for a man who went overboard on a Carnival cruise ship Thursday night hours after its departure out of Galveston, Texas.

Carnival tells PEOPLE in a statement that “based on camera footage,” the man — who was on a Carnival Dream ship for a four-day sojourn — appears to have “jumped from his stateroom balcony.”

“The ship’s command promptly began search and rescue procedures, returned to the area near where the incident occurred and notified the U.S. Coast Guard, which sent a helicopter to assist in the search,” the statement continues. “Several cargo ships also joined the search.”

“The U.S. Coast Guard released Carnival from the search overnight,” the company says. “We are saddened by this outcome and the onboard CareTeam is assisting the guest’s family.”

A news release from the Coast Guard reports that the ship was less than 50 miles from Galveston when the guest went missing around 8:45 p.m. local time Thursday night, and that the as-of-now-unnamed man is 26 years old.

Houston-based station ABC13 spoke with another guest aboard the ship about the incident, Darrell Byer, who recorded video footage of the Coast Guard’s search and said they have “a pretty sad situation out here right now.”

“A man overboard,” Byer added. “We turned the ship around, and we’re in a search pattern right now. I didn’t know the passenger. Good idea, who it was, they were calling the name out for quite a while, several times.”

The incident comes just two weeks after a 23-year-old man was critically injured after he fell on board a Carnival cruise ship, sustaining “multiple significant injuries” while on deck of the line’s Valor ship off the coast of Louisiana, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

He was airlifted, along with the ship’s doctor, to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where he arrived in critical condition, according to the Coast Guard.

And in August, two men sprang into action to help a woman in a wheelchair who fell into the water from a Carnival Fascination cruise ship dock in St. Thomas. The men, who were local entertainers, carried the woman to the edge of the dock, where cruise ship staff members threw a rope to the group. They were then pulled to safety.

“The guest was seen by our medical team and did not sustain injuries,” a Carnival spokesperson told PEOPLE at the time. “Our most sincere thanks and appreciation to these individuals for their heroic efforts in assisting this guest.”