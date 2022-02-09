Man on Weather Report 'Looked a Lot Like' Viewer's Dad — and Turned Out to Be His Long-Lost Brother

After over 50 years apart, two long-lost brothers met for the first time — and it's all thanks to their local news station.

Randy Waites, who grew up without knowing his father, was watching a weather report on Sacramento-based NBC affiliate KCRA-TV back in December when something unexpected caught his eye, according to the outlet. The man being interviewed, Eddie Waites, had his same last name — and he immediately wondered if they might be related.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Randy's daughter also suspected there could be a connection between the pair.

"I saw [Eddie's] features and he actually looked a lot like my dad in the eyes," she told KCRA-TV.

Long-lost brothers find one another after KCRA 3 report - Eddie Waites; Randy Waites Eddie and Randy Waites | Credit: KCRA News/Youtube

Although the connection initially seemed too far-fetched to be true, Eddie said that he "knew it was real" as soon as he saw what Randy looked like.

"Once I seen a picture of him, I seen my dad. I seen our dad," Eddie told KCRA-TV.

"The whole thing is surreal. To have not only a brother, but a family I never knew existed is beyond words," he added.

Long-lost brothers find one another after KCRA 3 report - Eddie Waites; Randy Waites Randy and Eddie | Credit: KCRA News/Youtube

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The experience has opened up new doors for Randy as well.

"I've never met my father, never saw a picture of him my entire life," Randy told the outlet. "[Eddie] has been texting me all kinds of different stuff, pictures of my grandfather, and filling in on the family history that I never had on that side.