"What started as a beautiful experience with stunning views turned suddenly tragic a few days later when Ed had a freak accident and fell," a GoFundMe for Ed Steinkamp of Texas read

Man on Hike of a 'Lifetime' Injured in 'Freak Accident' as Stick Pierced Brain Through His Eye

A Texas man can no longer see in one eye after suffering a "freak accident" during a hike with his son.

Edward Steinkamp of Allen, Texas, is receiving treatment at Victoria General Hospital in British Columbia, Canada, after "what started as a beautiful experience with stunning views turned suddenly tragic a few days later" when Steinkamp fell, a GoFundMe to raise money for his medical expenses said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Steinkamp and his son Bret "left for a lifetime opportunity" April 30, per the fundraiser.

"He ended up with a stick puncturing his brain through his eye," the campaign, which has raised more than $16,000 of its $200,000 goal adds, noting that Pacheedahl First National Guardians had to fly Steinkamp to the local hospital. "It took them 6 hours and a refueling by the national guard before they could get him," the campaign added.

After undergoing surgery in the ICU, he was taken to the Neuro Trauma Ward, receiving treatment from a neurosurgeon.

"Ed is now fighting infection and is in much pain. It has been determined he has lost sight in one eye and is fighting an ongoing fever," the GoFundMe shared.

The page pointed out the "enormous" expenses "from the airlift rescue and the medics who attended to him, to the brain surgery and needed drugs, the ambulance rides to the Ophthalmologist, the CT scans, as well as the lengthy and undetermined time he will need to remain hospitalized in the special ward."

The campaign also aims to raise money for Steinkamp's wife Wendy and son Bret to stay at a nearby hotel. The family will also have to rent a car to get back home to Texas as Steinkamp will not be able to fly "for months," the GoFundMe said.

It concluded, "Ed has touched so many of our lives with kindness and laughter. He has never turned down any one of us whenever we have asked for help or in our time of need. Let us now help him in his."

Speaking with Times Colonist about his father's condition, Bret said, "Everything is really fluid right now."

RELATED VIDEO: Air Traffic Controller Speaks Out After Helping Passenger Land Plane

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Steinkamp's injury occurred during the third day of the hike on May 3, per the publication. A fallen tree was blocking the path on the West Coast Trail, and Steinkamp tried to walk on the log instead of treading through the mud. He fell from the log and landed on a branch that went through his left eye, reaching into his brain.