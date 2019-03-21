If there’s one thing that Jason Windus’ neighbors know, it’s that they should avoid getting on his bad side.

After his neighbor allegedly complained to the City of Santa Rosa about his fence being too high and subsequently receiving a city notice mandating that he cut it down to an acceptable height, Windus decided to get back at his “nosey neighbor” in one of the most epic ways possible, ABC 7 reports.

The California resident decided to set up a number of naked mannequins around outdoor furniture in his newly-exposed front yard, making a defiant — and hilarious — point to the person who called him out.

“They wanted me to tear down my fence to see inside my yard, and now they get to,” Windus spitefully told ABC 7.

In the zoning violation notice that Windus received, the City of Santa Rosa was reportedly planning to fine him hundreds of dollars if he did not cut down the fence that was blocking a suburban corner to a maximum of 36 inches or 3 feet, the outlet reported.

“It is very serious. They made me freak out,” Windus told ABC 7. “They were going to fine me every day it wasn’t taken down. As much as $500 a day.”

Windus said he paid $9,000 for the 6-foot fence — which he claimed many of his neighbors currently have — in order to keep his dogs, Caine and Domino, in the yard, according to The Press Democrat. He also noted to ABC 7 that he felt privacy was a given right.

“This is America. We’re supposed to have fences around our yards. And privacy,” he told the outlet.

It wasn’t until he asked the city why he was being singled out specifically for his fence, that he learned it was due to a neighborly complaint, The Press Democrat said.

So instead of getting angry over the ordeal, Windus made the best of the situation, had his friend cut off the top of his fence and then set up a “naked party” with mannequins in his yard.

Before this, the eight mannequins, which are currently displayed in his front yard sitting and standing around his outdoor furniture, were used for target practice, Windus told ABC 7.

But now, they sit alongside each other, greeting — or rather, blankly staring at — every person and vehicle who passes by his property.

Windus even invited the neighbor who made the initial complaint to take a seat in his yard with a handwritten sign that reads, “Reserved seat for the nosey nei[g]hbor that complained about my fence to the city,” — proving he’s certainly not your typical guy next door.

“I guess the average person would get angry and cop resentment?” he told ABC 7. “I throw a naked party in my yard… I’m just making a point.”