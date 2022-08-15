Man Mourns Wife Who Died After Being Impaled by Beach Umbrella: 'She Was One of a Kind'

Tammy Perreault, 63, was struck by an umbrella while sitting on a beach in South Carolina and died from her injuries nearly an hour later

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2022 12:31 PM

A man is speaking out following the death of his wife, who suffered chest trauma after being impaled by an umbrella at the beach.

Tammy Perreault, a 63-year-old woman from Surfside Beach, South Carolina, was struck on Wednesday afternoon at Garden City Beach, reported NBC News. At the time she was with her husband, Mike Perreault, and four friends.

"It was a regular breezy day," Mike told the outlet. "No other umbrellas or beach blankets or anything got foiled."

Sherry White, one of the friends who was at the beach that day, told NBC station WMBF-TV "a gust of wind that came through took an umbrella through the air and it just kept going and going."

"Everyone says, 'Duck,' and we did, but unfortunately she was in the line of fire," added White.

Mike told NBC News that the umbrella "went through her arm into her rib cage."

Tammy Gilman- Perreault
Tammy Perreault. Facebook

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Horry County officials acknowledged "the tragic death of a local beachgoer," who was sitting on the beach when an "umbrella became airborne and struck" her.

"This is a terrible loss, and we know our community is hurting," wrote Horry County Emergency Management spokesperson Thomas Bell.

"We understand a number of good Samaritans and off-duty medical professionals did provide initial care to the victim on the beach," Bell added in the statement. "Their actions to offer comfort and first aid are honorable and appreciated."

Tammy, who was taken to a local emergency room, died from chest trauma less than an hour after being struck, Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told NBC News.

Willard did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Mike was married to Tammy for 27 years and told NBC News that she had recently retired at the age of 62.

"She was one of a kind," he told the outlet. "Tammy loved everybody, she never had a bad word for anybody at all."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Tammy was also remembered for her "great" love for her husband.

"She always put others first and her husband and her were inseparable," White told WMBF-TV. "If you saw Mike, you saw Tammy. They had a great passion and love for each other."

A GoFundMe has been created by Tammy's family.

Horry County is investigating the incident.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim as they navigate through this difficult time," officials said in a statement.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mic Smith/AP/Shutterstock (10733860e) Socially distanced umbrellas offer shade across Myrtle Beach, S.C.'s, 60 miles of coastline, where daily COVID-19 cases in Horry County have continued to decrease since mask ordinances were implemented in early July Visitors Enjoy , S.C.'s Wide Open Spaces, Myrtle Beach, United States - 30 Jul 2020
'Kindhearted' South Carolina Woman, 63, Dies After Being Impaled by Beach Umbrella
Dead shark on the Ocean Beaches in the Village of Quogue
Shark Bites Teen, Marking Long Island's 6th Attack This Summer, on Same Day Dead Great White Washes Ashore
Alligator
1 Dead in Fatal Alligator Attack at South Carolina Retention Pond Near Myrtle Beach
Hallie Oldham
9-Year-Old Girl Was Killed by Falling Tree as Her Family Tried to Flee Storm: 'She Touched Every Life She Met'
40-year-old woman bitten by shark in Volusia County recounts attack
Ohio Woman 'So Thankful' for Help from Beachgoers After Surviving Shark Attack in Florida
A girl holds a portrait of Melvin Guachiac (L) and Wilmer Tulul -killed inside a tractor-trailer in Texas after crossing from Mexico- in Tzucubal village, Nahuala, Guatemala, on June 30, 2022. - Melvin and his cousin Wilmer, both 13, were among the 51 migrants who died after they were abandoned in a suffocatingly hot tractor-trailer truck in the US state of Texas. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP) (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Cousins, 13, Died in San Antonio Tractor-Trailer, Parents Say Smugglers Charged $6,000 for Deadly Journey
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - JUNE 30: People look at a memorial that has pictures of some of the missing from the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 30, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. The pictures were placed on the fence as loved ones try to find them. Over one hundred people are being reported missing as the search-and-rescue effort continues. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Surfside Condo Collapse: Survivors, Loved Ones of Victims and More Speak Out 1 Year Later
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock (13008136a) Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, in San Antonio Migrant Deaths, San Antonio, United States - 27 Jun 2022
Death Toll of San Antonio Tractor-Trailer Tragedy Rises to 53: Migrants Were 'Abandoned,' Says Archbishop
Xi Chen
Wife Speaks Out After Dad of 3 Dies While Climbing in Snow and Rain Near Mount Washington
Katelyn McCarthy High School Senior, 18, Dies After Being Struck by MBTA Train : ‘She was my whole life,’ Says Mom
High School Senior, 18, Dies After Being Struck by Mass. Train: 'She Was My Whole Life,' Says Mom
Thomas Kenning, Fla. Teacher Drowns After Saving Teen From Lake Michigan: ‘He Cared So Deeply for Others'
Beloved Florida Teacher Dies Saving Teen from Drowning in Lake Michigan: 'He Cared So Deeply for Others'
Florida Mom Killed, Young Son and Nephew Injured After Parasail Strikes Bridge
Mom Killed, Son and Nephew Injured After Parasailing Accident in Florida Keys: 'This Was a Tragedy'
Ariel Robinson | CREDIT: SIMPSONVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ; Victoria Rose Smith | CREDIT: CHANGE.ORG
Former Food Network Star Found Guilty of Murdering the Daughter She Was in the Process of Adopting
3 People Killed, 1 Injured in ‘Really Gruesome’ Crash After Car Struck Philadelphia Train Station
3 Dead, 1 Injured After Car Hits Pedestrians and Crashes Into Philadelphia Station: 'Really Gruesome'
Sandals Emerald Bay Resort
'Heartbroken' Son of Man Who Died at Bahamas Sandals Resort Says Mom Woke to Find Husband on Floor