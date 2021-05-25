Harry Burleigh, 69, was found on Sunday after disappearing while on a camping trip

Man Missing in Oregon Woods for 17 Days Found Alive: ‘Outcome We Have All Been Looking For’

A 69-year-old man who disappeared while on a camping trip was found alive by search and rescue teams on Sunday after spending 17 days in an Oregon forest, authorities said.

Search and rescue teams had been on the hunt for Harry Burleigh since May 7, when he was reported missing by his wife after he failed to return home from a camping trip near Toketee the night before, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

On Sunday, a team of searchers from Jackson County Search and Rescue stumbled upon a shelter around 3 p.m., and shouted out to Burleigh, who responded back.

The sheriff's office said Burleigh was walking and complaining of minor pain, but was in stable condition as he was airlifted to a local hospital for evaluation.

"This was the outcome we all have been looking for in this case. It is because of our determined Search and Rescue Teams and the partnerships we have with other SAR teams from around the state, that Mr. Burleigh has been re-united with his family this evening," Sgt. Brad O'Dell said in a statement. "The Sheriff's Office wants to thank everyone who was involved in this mission."

Rescue workers had been searching for the Roseburg man for more than two weeks. His car was found at the lower trailhead to Forest Service trail 1500 on May 8, and authorities said they believed Burleigh had tried to walk into Twin Lakes to fish before going home two days earlier.

They continued their hunt in the following days, and on May 16, discovered a makeshift shelter and a tackle box belonging to him in the Calf Creek area.

Though there was no sign of Burleigh there, the shelter they found that eventually led to his rescue was discovered one week later.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office shared several photos from the mission, including a cardboard sign they'd left out that read, "Harry, stay here. Look for food cache (other side)."

More than 16 agencies were involved in the rescue, authorities said.