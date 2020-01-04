Man, 25, Goes Missing on New Year's Eve in Calif.: He Had 'No History of Disappearing,' Dad Says

Police are still searching for a 25-year-old man who disappeared on the morning of New Year’s Eve.

Alexander Holden — the son of two Missouri judges and nephew of a former Missouri governor — disappeared around 2 or 3 a.m. Tuesday and was last seen in downtown Sacramento, police told NBC News.

His girlfriend, Kennedi Perri, first noticed that Holden had gone missing.

“My son’s girlfriend called me because she hadn’t been able to contact him and asked me to try and contact him and I couldn’t either,” Margaret Palmietto, Holden’s mother, told KCRA.

According to Palmietto, Holden and Perri had plans for New Year’s Eve that night, and when Holden didn’t show, Perri began to worry. “They had plans that evening with a bunch of friends and it was really out of character for him to be absent for something like that,” Palmietto told the outlet.

Holden’s father, Greene County Judge Calvin Holden, reiterated to the Springfield News-Leader that his son had “no history of disappearing” and he remains “very concerned.”

The Sacramento Police shared an “attempt to locate missing person” to their Twitter account Wednesday, urging for help from the community.

“The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in helping us locate a missing person. 25 year old Alexander Holden was last seen on December 31, 2019. He is 6 foot 1 and 190 LBS with brown hair and brown eyes,” the post read.

In a follow-up tweet, the department added, “He was last seen wearing a tan pullover as pictured below in the first picture. He was last seen in the Downtown Sacramento area. Holden’s disappearance is uncharacteristic and family is concerned for his welfare. If you have any info on Holden’s whereabouts please call 911.

On Friday, authorities in the area began a neighborhood-wide search for Holden, NBC reported.

The Sacramento Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Perri also spread the word of her missing boyfriend on Facebook with a series of posts about the situation.

“Alex, we will not give up. I will not give up. We love you so so much, and will do anything to have you home soon, safe and sound. You mean the world to so so many people, and we are all praying and praying for your safe return. Please. I love you so much,” she wrote on Saturday.

She previously wrote last Wednesday that Holden “left [their] apartment” on Tuesday morning. She also asked for anyone with additional information to reach out.

Holden’s stepfather, Vito Palmietto, told KCRA that people in Holden’s hometown of Missouri are sending their prayers.

“We all pull together as a family, all the kids at home are doing their thing and our church is having a mass Saturday for Alex,” he shared.

His mother told the outlet if her son could hear one thing, it would be that they are trying to find him.

“We want to get you back here. We want to know you’re OK. I don’t know if you have any idea. You have people in Springfield, you have people here,” she said. “People are trying to fly here, get here as fast as they can, although there’s not much they can do.”