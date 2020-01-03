Man Missing in Grand Canyon for 11 Days Found Alive Despite Below Freezing Temperatures

Image zoom Martin Edward O'Connor National Park Services

A man who was missing in the Grand Canyon for nearly two weeks has been found alive despite the area’s extreme weather.

Martin Edward O’Connor, 58, was discovered by National Parks Service rangers on Thursday, after he was last seen on December 22, the NPS announced Thursday. O’Connor is from La Porte, Texas.

O’Connor, found along the New Hance Trail on the canyon’s south rim after hikers reported spotting him there on Wednesday, was helicoptered out of the park around 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the NPS. He underwent a medical evaluation but his condition has not yet been released.

Image zoom Grand Canyon National Park Services

RELATED: Search Suspended for Missing Oregon Woman Who Vanished After Hike with Boyfriend

O’Connor was last seen at the Yavapai Lodge on December 22, which is about 16 miles from the New Hance Trail trailhead.

The trail on which O’Connor was found “lies within a primitive use area and is thus recommended only for highly experienced canyon hikers,” according to the NPS. “It is not maintained and may be the most difficult established trail on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.”

There have been multiple weather advisories for the Grand Canyon over the last couple weeks, with temperatures dropping as low as negative 8 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Time and Date.

Most recently, the NPS warned visitors of icy conditions Thursday after about an inch of fresh snowfall overnight.

RELATED VIDEO: 24-Year-Old Hiker Falls to His Death in Hawaii While Trying to Retrieve Hat

While the South Rim of the Grand Canyon remains open year-round, the North Rim — which averages about 1,000 feet above sea level higher than the South Rim — closes during the winter months.

The NPS did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.