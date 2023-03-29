Mom and Sister Find Missing Man on Texas Beach 18 Months After He Vanished: 'My Heart Is Full'

An Arkansas man has been found alive in Texas after disappearing from his home nearly 18 months ago.

Harley McCourt, 27, has been reunited with his family after he was found "unharmed" on March 11 in Galveston, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

McCourt was last seen at his home around 1 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2021, the sheriff's office said in a previous missing person report. He had not used his phone or left the residence in the two months leading up to his disappearance.

Earlier this month, officials in Texas informed Harley's family that their loved one had recently been stopped by an officer for walking against traffic, according to FOX affiliate WXIN.

Harley's mother Kim McCourt and his sister Brittany Crumpton drove more than seven hours to search the area where Harley was spotted a short time later, per the report.

They eventually ran into Harley as he was "walking down the beach" with an umbrella in his hand, Kim told the outlet. He was wearing glasses and a COVID-19 mask, as well.

"Yesterday I got to put my arms around my son," Kim wrote in a heartfelt message on the "Help bring Harley McCourt home" Facebook page. "Harley is back with his family and my heart is full again."

It is still unclear why Harley disappeared nearly a year-and-a-half ago.

The PCSO said Harley was "severely depressed and distant for approximately three months" prior to his disappearance. Harley was also said to be "very paranoid about COVID-19" and did not want people to touch him.

Harley left both his wallet and cellphone at home when he disappeared, according to the sheriff's office. He reportedly had not used his phone in about two months.

A $10,000 reward was offered to anyone with information regarding Harley's disappearance, according to CBS affiliate KTHV.

Officials in Texas were able to contact Harley's family after discovering their contact information on an old backpack the missing man was carrying, according to WXIN.

After finding Harley in Galveston, Kim treated her son to some new clothes and a special birthday dinner, having missed his 26th and 27th birthdays while he was missing, per the outlet.

Harley was reportedly taken to an Arkansas hospital shortly after returning home, and continues to improve.

"A lot of his personality traits and stuff are coming out already and he's started to get back to being happy," Crumpton told WXIN.