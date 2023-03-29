Mom and Sister Find Missing Man on Texas Beach 18 Months After He Vanished: 'My Heart Is Full'

After Harley McCourt was spotted by police in Galveston, his mother and sister drove seven hours and ran into their loved one who was last seen in Arkansas

By
Published on March 29, 2023 01:06 PM
Harley McCourt
Photo: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

An Arkansas man has been found alive in Texas after disappearing from his home nearly 18 months ago.

Harley McCourt, 27, has been reunited with his family after he was found "unharmed" on March 11 in Galveston, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

McCourt was last seen at his home around 1 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2021, the sheriff's office said in a previous missing person report. He had not used his phone or left the residence in the two months leading up to his disappearance.

Earlier this month, officials in Texas informed Harley's family that their loved one had recently been stopped by an officer for walking against traffic, according to FOX affiliate WXIN.

Harley's mother Kim McCourt and his sister Brittany Crumpton drove more than seven hours to search the area where Harley was spotted a short time later, per the report.

They eventually ran into Harley as he was "walking down the beach" with an umbrella in his hand, Kim told the outlet. He was wearing glasses and a COVID-19 mask, as well.

"Yesterday I got to put my arms around my son," Kim wrote in a heartfelt message on the "Help bring Harley McCourt home" Facebook page. "Harley is back with his family and my heart is full again."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It is still unclear why Harley disappeared nearly a year-and-a-half ago.

The PCSO said Harley was "severely depressed and distant for approximately three months" prior to his disappearance. Harley was also said to be "very paranoid about COVID-19" and did not want people to touch him.

Harley left both his wallet and cellphone at home when he disappeared, according to the sheriff's office. He reportedly had not used his phone in about two months.

A $10,000 reward was offered to anyone with information regarding Harley's disappearance, according to CBS affiliate KTHV.

Officials in Texas were able to contact Harley's family after discovering their contact information on an old backpack the missing man was carrying, according to WXIN.

After finding Harley in Galveston, Kim treated her son to some new clothes and a special birthday dinner, having missed his 26th and 27th birthdays while he was missing, per the outlet.

Harley was reportedly taken to an Arkansas hospital shortly after returning home, and continues to improve.

"A lot of his personality traits and stuff are coming out already and he's started to get back to being happy," Crumpton told WXIN.

Related Articles
Zebra bites, injures owner's arm before it's fatally shot by sheriff's deputy
Ohio Police Officer Shoots and Kills a Zebra That Bit Its Owner: 'I Think He Tore My Arm Off'
Rasheem Carter
Family Says Black Man Was Found Decapitated in Mississippi, Believes He Was Targeted by 'Lynch Mob'
Chuck and Charley Morris, Father and Son Vanish While Kayaking on Spring Break Trip in Arkansas
Father and Son Vanish While Kayaking on Spring Break Trip in Arkansas: 'Such a Tragic Situation'
Chuck and Charley Morris, Father and Son Vanish While Kayaking on Spring Break Trip in Arkansas
Wife Speaks Out After Husband and Son Disappeared While Kayaking on Spring Break Trip: 'They Died Together'
Welfare check, foul odor leads to 2 bodies found inside NW Harris County home
Texas Man Found Dead in His Home May Have Been Living with a Corpse for Several Months, Cops Say
Couple Missing for Months Found Dead in Nebraska
Grandparents Who'd Been Together 70 Years Found Dead on Nebraska Road 2 Months After Going Missing
Cremated Remains of 154 People Found at California Warehouse
Six Bodies and 154 Cremated Remains Found at Calif. Warehouse Used by Suspended Crematorium
Nathan Millard, Ga. Dad Disappears on Business Trip in Baton Rouge, ‘I’m Praying for a Miracle,’ Says Wife
Man Connected to Death of Ga. Father Found Rolled Up in Carpet Taken into Custody
Snow piled around a 76 gas station in Lake Arrowhead, California, US, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
At Least 13 Dead Since Historic Snowfall Hit California as New Threat Looms: 'Could Get Really Ugly'
81-Year-old Man Trapped in Snowstorm
Man, 81, Survived Being Trapped in Calif. Snowstorm by Eating Snow and Croissants for a Week: 'A Miracle'
Felicia Marie Johnson
Missing Woman Found Possibly Dismembered in Texas; Suspect Allegedly Searched 'How to Be a Serial Killer'
Diego Barria
Missing Man's Family Spotted His Tattoo on Human Remains Found in Shark Caught by Fishermen: Reports
https://twitter.com/CTEHLLC/status/1628859268127416321/photo/1 Conversation CTEH @CTEHLLC It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the passing of our colleagues - Gunter Beaty, Kyle Bennett, Micah Kendrick, Sean Sweeney and Glenmarkus Walker. They were valuable members of our team and CTEH family.
Victims of Ark. Plane Crash Carrying Coworkers Identified: 'They Were Valuable Members of Our Team'
Nathan Millard, Ga. Dad Disappears on Business Trip in Baton Rouge, ‘I’m Praying for a Miracle,’ Says Wife
Ga. Father Who Vanished on Business Trip Found Dead in Louisiana Rolled Up in Carpet, Wrapped in Plastic
Richard J. Maedge of Troy, Illinois
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Florida Man Attacked by Alligator He Initially Thought Was Dog
Florida Man Attacked by Alligator on His Front Porch: 'Just Got a Step Outside' Before It 'Grabbed Me'