N.J. Man Loses Mom and Dad to Coronavirus 3 Days Apart: ‘I’m Trying to Stay Strong’

A New Jersey man is grieving the loss of both his mother and father after they died of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) just three days apart.

Miguel Hernandez, 77, lost his battle with the virus on April 13, and his wife of nearly 38 years, María, 80, died three days later, according to a GoFundMe page and NJ.com.

The loss has left their son Jose, 36, struggling to pay funeral expenses, as costs soar past $12,000.

“I’m trying to stay strong, but it’s tough,” Jose told NJ.com.

A tribute left for María on the GoFundMe page remembered her as a “hard-working” and “selfless” woman who would “drop everything to make sure that both Tio Miguel and Jose had everything they needed.”

Miguel, meanwhile, was remembered as a humble and humorous man who loved being a brother, uncle, father and grandfather.

“They were loving, humble, hard-working people their entire lives,” Jose told NJ.com. “I hope I can surpass any expectations they may have had of me.”

Both María and Miguel had flu shots more than a month ago, and both said they felt sick shortly after, NJ.com reported.

Miguel’s illness began with a slight, nagging cough that got worse and worse until it stopped him from sleeping.

His family worried that he was particularly vulnerable to the virus, as he has health issues including prostate cancer and heart issues, so he was rushed to the hospital, according to NJ.com.

With Miguel hospitalized, María and Jose headed back home to Elizabeth, where Jose lives with his wife and son in an apartment adjacent to his parents’.

Soon, though, María began showing symptoms, too, like a worsening cough and shortness of breath that failed to subside when she used an inhaler she typically uses for her asthma, NJ.com reported.

María was reportedly hospitalized on April 4, and though Miguel was discharged a day later, his condition continued to deteriorate and he was rushed to the ER once again on April 9.

“I tell him it’s going to be okay, dad. That he’s going to be home soon with mom,” Jose told NJ.com of the last conversation he had with his father.

María, still hospitalized at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, would ask her son frequently about Miguel’s status — and once he died, Jose didn’t have the heart to tell her.

“I couldn’t tell her,” he told the outlet. “I already decided I wasn’t going to tell her because it was going to cause a huge strain on her.”

The tragic deaths brought to a close a love story that began when the couple met in a shopping center in El Salvador in their 40s, “at a time in their lives when they had all but given up on finding love,” NJ.com reported.

They married in May 1982, and had Jose one year later. After his 1st birthday, Miguel moved to the U.S. to start a new life for their family, and María and Jose followed after a year, their son said.

Miguel worked at warehouses and factories, while María cleaned houses and babysat, but one thing was certain: “They were always together. Always,” Jose told NJ.com

Now with both of them gone, Jose — who reportedly stopped working to take care of his parents when they got sick — is left to foot the bill for their funerals, during which he will be the sole attendee.

A GoFundMe page to help cover expenses has so far raised more than $17,000.

As of Friday morning, there have been at least 99,989 confirmed cases and 5,368 deaths attributed to coronavirus in New Jersey, according to The New York Times. There have been more than 868,000 cases and 44,000 deaths in the U.S.

