Man Killed Trying to Help Driver of Stricken Truck After Big Rig Crashes Into Them Causing Explosion

A good Samaritan was tragically killed on Sunday, along with the person he was trying to help.

A fiery collision took place around 4:15 a.m. on the 15 Freeway, KTLA 5 reported. One of the trucks was carrying hazardous materials.

The deadly chain-reaction crash was triggered when the driver of the first truck unsuccessfully tried to get back onto the road after his vehicle had drifted to the right, California Highway Patrol told KTLA 5. The truck toppled and eventually stopped on its side, blocking part of the third lane of traffic.

A man came across the accident and got out of his car to help the big rig driver.

But unfortunately, the man didn’t have much time to help, as a second truck crashed into the first, crushing the good Samaritan underneath the vehicle and causing the first big rig to explode into flames. The driver of the first truck died in the explosion.

The man driving the second big rig survived the crash and was sent to Loma Linda University Medical Center, ABC 7 reported. His condition is currently unknown.

The identities of all three men remain unknown, but the survivor is reportedly a 52-year-old from Tennessee.

San Bernardino County Fire did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.