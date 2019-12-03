Man Killed on Thanksgiving by Booby Trap He Set in His Own Home: Police

Image zoom Van Buren Police Department/Facebook

Ronald Cyr, a 65-year-old from Van Buren, Maine, was killed in his home on Thanksgiving by a booby trap he set up himself, according to police.

On Friday, The Van Buren Police Department said in a statement that they received a 911 call on Thursday from Cyr, who said that he had been shot. Officer Chandler Madore and the Van Buren Ambulance Service, along with U.S. Border Patrol, arrived and provided medical attention to Cyr.

After they identified Cyr, he succumbed to the injuries he sustained from the gunshot, police said.

“While on scene, Officers discovered that the front door of the residence had been outfitted with a device designed to fire a handgun should anyone attempt to enter the door,” police added. “Other unknown devices were also discovered alarming investigators to contact the Maine State Police Bomb Squad.”

After an “extensive investigation” of the device that carried into the following morning, the Van Buren Police Department and the Maine State Police Bomb Squad determined that Cyr was shot due to “the unintentional discharge of one of his homemade devices.”

Maine Warden Service and the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office also assisted on the scene, police said.

Border Patrol spokesman Michael McCarthy told The Washington Post that they often respond to calls at the request of local police, particularly in rural areas along the border.

The use of deadly force against home intruders — which includes using a concealed device to cause injury or death— is allowed by Maine’s laws, according to the state’s legislature. However, it is illegal in numerous other states.