Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years

The man who died when an SUV plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store earlier this week was reportedly engaged to a woman he'd been with been with for more than a decade.

Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to a press release from Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Bradley Rein, 53, was behind the wheel of the vehicle at the time of the incident in which at least 19 others were injured. The Hingham resident told police that his foot became stuck on the gas pedal, the district attorney said in a statement.

Rein has been charged with reckless homicide and reckless operation of a motor vehicle in connection to the crash and is being held on $100,000 bail. Rein pleaded not guilty to the charges, Cruz also said.

An Apple spokesperson previously told PEOPLE that the victim killed in Monday's crash was "a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store."

"We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss," the spokesperson said. "Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident. We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time."

Bradley was engaged to Kathy McGrogan, who he'd been with for 12 years, according to a GoFundMe for the victim created by Kori Robino, the sister-in-law to the daughter of Bradley's fiancée.

The New Jersey man got engaged the day before the crash, NBC Boston reported.

Robino did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

One of Bradley's loved ones told NBC Boston that the grandfather of three was "a great man who took care of his family."

Bradley was working for GMS Construction at the time of the crash, according to a police report obtained by The Boston Globe. A coworker told police that they were moving a barrier from a window shortly before the collision.

"He was suddenly spun around and heard what he thought sounded like an explosion, followed by a loud smash," police said in their report, according to the paper. "When he went inside, he saw his coworker [Bradley] ... clearly deceased on the floor and saw the car against the back of the store."

Bradley lived with his fiancée, her daughter Kelly and two grandchildren — AJ, 5, and Bella, 4 — according to the GoFundMe campaign. The fundraiser has garnered more than $5,400 in donations as of Thursday morning.

"With this being a holiday week and Christmas fast approaching, we are asking for any help you can provide to help with funeral arrangements and everyday expenses until the details and next steps are figured out," Robino wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"Please consider a small donation in place of a cup of coffee to help my family get through this tragedy," she added. "If you cannot help financially, please share within your networks so we can help the McGrogan family bear this burden and make it a little easier for them to navigate each day."

Police said Rein was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.

His lawyer, Alison King, said in court Tuesday, "Though the outcome of this accident was horrific … It was just that. It was an accident."

Rein is due back in court on Dec. 22, according to the Plymouth County district attorney.