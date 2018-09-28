Missouri Man, 20, Killed by His Own Car in Freak Jack in the Box Drive-Thru Accident

A Missouri man is dead after a bizarre accident in the drive-thru lane of a St. Louis Jack in the Box, according to authorities.

The Metropolitan Police Department, City of St. Louis, said in a news release provided to PEOPLE that Charles Wood Jr., 20, was stopped in his vehicle at an angle in the fast food restaurant’s drive-thru when the accident happened.

Wood Jr. was attempting to retrieve his order from the pick-up window and had opened his car door to lean out.

“He evidently placed his car in reverse and accelerated, causing his car to go backwards and strike a tree, pinning him between the car and the tree,” the release said.

Wood Jr. suffered “serious injuries” to his head, neck, torso and legs, and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His family has been notified.

Police told PEOPLE the traffic safety division is handling the investigation, which remains ongoing.

The accident is similar to that which killed Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin back in 2016 at age 27.

Yelchin died of accidental blunt traumatic asphyxia after he was pinned between his car and the gate of his home in Studio City, California. Yelchin’s 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled backward down the steep driveway.

Gary A. Dordick, attorney for the Yelchins, previously said of the accident, “It appears that Anton went back to his house to retrieve something. He left his vehicle and was on his way out at the time, believing his vehicle was in park.”

Earlier this year, Yelchins’ parents reached a confidential settlement with the makers of the car, according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE.