Police said the man's death "appears to be the result of a tragic accident"

Man in 70s Killed by Dump Truck that Rolled Back into Him at N.J. Park: Reports

A man is dead after an accident involving a dump truck, multiple outlets report.

On Monday morning, the unidentified man described as in his early 70s was struck and killed when a vehicle he was attempting to unload rolled backward onto him, according to NJ.com. The incident happened at the Clarence W. Brett Park in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Teaneck Deputy Police Chief John Faggello told the outlet that there is no foul play suspected in the early investigation, as the man's death "appears to be the result of a tragic accident."

NorthJersey.com reports that the man was dead by the time police arrived on the scene. According to the outlet, the park is being used to dump fallen limbs and trees in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias, which made landfall on the East Coast earlier this month.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office and Teaneck Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out electricity for millions of people living on the East Coast and has reportedly claimed the lives of at least eight people.