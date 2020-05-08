The pilot of the Southwest Airlines flight unsuccessfully attempted to maneuver the plane away from the man

Man Hit and Killed by Commercial Jet on Airport Runway in Austin

An airplane landing at an Austin airport struck and killed a man on the runway Thursday, officials said.

Southwest Airlines Flight 1392 touched down at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport just after 8 p.m. local time, and soon after reported seeing an unauthorized person on the runway, the airport said in a statement.

The aircraft “maneuvered” to avoid the person and quickly came to a safe stop as the pilot notified air traffic control, according to Southwest.

The airport said that Austin-Travis Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Airport spokesman Bryce Dubee told the Associated Press that officials do not believe the man was supposed to be on the runway when he was hit.

After the plane stopped, it taxied to the gate and all customers and crew deplaned safely with no injuries, Southwest said.

“Southwest is fully cooperating with local law enforcement and FAA as they investigate this event,” the airline said in a statement. “Our Southwest Hearts extend to the individual involved, and we sincerely thank our Crew for their professionalism and swift response."

The airport said on Twitter that the scene was cleared and operations would resume as normal, with the Austin Police Department leading an ongoing investigation.

The identity of the man has not been released.