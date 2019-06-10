Motorcyclist Hit by Lightning in Florida Crashes and Dies

A 45-year-old man is dead after lightning struck him while he was riding his motorcycle.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the motorcyclist was riding on Interstate 95 in Florida on Sunday afternoon when a lightning bolt struck the top of his helmet, causing him to lose control of his 2018 Harley Davidson. He was subsequently thrown off the bike leading him to veer off the road, and was killed in the process.

The incident took place around 2:15 pm south on I-95, near mile marker 271. Reports confirmed that the victim was from North Carolina, but his name has yet to be released to the public.

Florida Highway Patrol, operating out of Orlando, shared an image of the unidentified driver’s helmet after the lighting strike and crash on Twitter.

“This is what’s left of a 45 year old man’s helmet after he was struck by lightning, while riding his motorcycle southbound, on I-95 in Volusia County this afternoon,” the FHP wrote. “Unfortunately he did not survive the crash.”

According to ABC News, Florida troopers said an off-duty Virginia state trooper witnessed the lightning strike and aftermath from afar.

This is the second fatal lightning strike in the U.S. this year, according to the National Weather Service.

The first occurred last month, when Bob Klemme, 48-years-old from Junction, TX, was struck by lightning while on a camping trip for the weekend.

In 2018, there were a total of 20 lightning strike fatalities, almost all of which occurred during the summer months of May to September.