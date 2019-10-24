Man Grows 910 Lbs. Pumpkin to Use as a Boat: 'It Was the Biggest We Ever Grew'

Image zoom Christin Ownby/Facebook

Oh my gourd!

A Tennessee farmer is using his pumpkin for something a little different than most this Halloween season. After successfully growing a 910 lbs. pumpkin at his home in Cleveland, Tennessee, Justin Ownby carved out the giant squash and decided to take it for a ride down the pond on his family’s property.

While this isn’t the first time Ownby has grown an enormous pumpkin, his wife, Christin, told CNN that it is “the biggest we ever grew,” adding, “The largest before was 220 pounds.”

However, Justin didn’t want to stop there — his dream has always been to grow a giant pumpkin, specifically one that reached 1,000 lbs., his wife shared.

To grow the 910 lbs. pumpkin, Justin used a seed that grew a pumpkin in Tennessee last year which weighed more than 1,700 lbs.

“He was out there daily watering it, covering it during the heat of the day and making sure the beetles didn’t get to it,” Christin said of her husband’s dedication.

After the pumpkin was done growing, he and a neighbor were able to lift it onto a trailer for its final weigh-in. Justin then scooped out and harvested all the seeds and hollowed out the pumpkin, making sure he made a hole big enough for him to sit in while boating.

On Monday, Justin and his family took the squash down to the water to watch the farmer paddle around in the pumpkin.

He used an oar to move around the water successfully until he tried to stand up in the squash and slowly fell into the water.

Christin recorded her husband’s pumpkin adventures and uploaded the hilarious moments to Facebook that evening.

Although the family did not bring the giant pumpkin to the fair as they were on vacation, Christin told CNN that they would have placed second.

After nearly hitting his pumpkin goal this time around, Christin added that Justin hopes to “break the 1,000 lbs. mark next year.”