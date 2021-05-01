“Her appearance has always been something she has taken pride in and it's important to her so therefore important to him,” Delmar College of Hair and Esthetics director Carrie Hannah said

Man, 79, Goes to Beauty School to Learn How to Do Hair & Makeup for Wife of 50 Years amid Her Vision Failing

A 79-year-old man from Alberta, Canada, went to beauty school last week for a lesson on how to do his "beautiful" wife's hair and makeup.

His wife of 50 years has always "taken pride in" her appearance and "it's important to her," but due to failing eyesight it became increasingly difficult, Delmar College of Hair and Esthetics director Carrie Hannah told SWNS.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The husband – who has chosen to remain anonymous – wanted to first learn how to do his wife's hair as she kept burning herself with a curling wand because of her vision impairment.

beauty school Credit: Lindsay Steinke / SWNS

Delmar College set the loving spouse up with a student and mannequin to teach him how to curl hair and protect his wife's skin.

After he learned how to do her hair, he asked the beauty school employees for tips on how to apply mascara on his wife.

"He also asked for tips on applying mascara because that task was hard for her also, so we gave him a makeup lesson too!" Hannah told SWNS. "He spent about an hour with us for lessons on curling iron sets and mascara application."

The husband's love for his wife "touched" staff and students of the beauty school and had them "in tears."

beauty school Credit: Lindsay Steinke / SWNS

"He lovingly pulled pictures from his wallet, showing everyone his wife, and boasting about how beautiful she has always been and how talented she was with skill set of typing over 100 words a minute when she was working," Hannah told the outlet.

She added, "Her appearance has always been something she has taken pride in and it's important to her so therefore important to him."

"He is turning 80 in May, and I think he is also a very brave man for stepping into a hair college and asking for lessons on styling hair. I don't think too many men would do that," the beauty school director told SWNS.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Both the husband and wife have visited the beauty school again to thank everyone for their help.