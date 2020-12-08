The 48-year-old man reportedly left his home in Como, Italy and walked for a week until he was stopped by police in Fano and fined over $400

Man Goes on 280-Mile Walk amid Quarantine After Fight with His Wife — and Gets Fined: Report

An Italian man who went for a cool-down walk following an argument with his wife ended up trekking over 200 miles, only to be fined for breaking quarantine curfew, according to a local report.

The 48-year-old man walked for a week until he was stopped by police on a coastal highway in Fano, Italy, which is 280 miles away from his home in Como, local newspaper Il Resto del Carlino reported, according to the BBC.

While speaking to authorities at 2 a.m. local time, the man reportedly told them, "I came here on foot, I didn't use any transport," and noted that along his lengthy journey, "I met people who offered me food and drink."

"I'm OK, just a bit tired," added the man, who became known as the "Forrest Gump" of Italy on social media after walking a total of 60 km (37.2 miles) per day, the local newspaper reported, per the BBC.

Authorities told Il Resto del Carlino that when they found the man "wandering aimlessly," he appeared "lucid and focused," according to Il Globo News.

Despite his attempts to explain the situation, police reportedly fined the man €400 ($485) for being out past the city's mandated COVID-19 quarantine curfew.

They later checked the man's ID in their database and learned that his wife had reported him missing. Authorities then contacted his wife, who traveled to Fano to get her wandering husband, who was put up in a hotel until she arrived, Il Resto del Carlino reported.

In the wake of the fine, users on social media expressed their opinions over the story and argued that the man should not have been given a penalty, according to the BBC.

Some people reportedly said he should have been rewarded with a pair of new shoes, while others were simply curious about the disagreement.

"Must have been one heck of a fight," wrote one user.

"I really need to know what their fight was about," tweeted another person.