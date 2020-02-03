Man Found Dead Inside Clothing Donation Bin After Accidentally Getting Stuck: Police

Clothing donation bin Clarksville Police Department

Tennessee authorities are investigating after a man was discovered dead inside a clothing donation bin over the weekend, local police confirm.

Officials made the gruesome discovery on Sunday afternoon, Public Information Officer Jim Knoll of the Clarksville Police Department tells PEOPLE.

“Around 3:50 [Sunday],” Knoll says, “a call came in about a man being stuck inside of a donation bin at 3050 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.”

First responders who arrived at the scene, which was located outside of a Clarksville Walmart, found a 48-year-old man with the lower half of his body “protruding from the donation bin,” according to Knoll.

Once the man was “extricated from the bin,” authorities pronounced him dead at the scene, Knoll explains. His identity has not been released.

At this time, it is unclear how exactly the man died and how long he had been inside the donation bin before authorities discovered his body.

RELATED: Police Recover Body of Man Stuck on Chimney for Nearly 15 Hours in England

Image zoom The sign on the clothing bin Clarksville Police Department

RELATED VIDEO: Colorado Man Found Dead In Elevator A Month After Emergency Alarm

Officers found no evidence of foul play, leading officials to believe it was an accidental death and not a homicide, despite no official cause of death being released just yet, Knoll says.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at (931) 648-0656.