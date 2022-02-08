The skater was identified by police as 72-year-old California resident William Smallfield

Man Found Dead After Disappearing in Water When Group of Ice Skaters Fell Through Ice at Reservoir

Tragedy befell a group of California ice skaters after six people fell through the ice at Stampede Meadows Reservoir on Saturday. Although five of the skaters were quickly rescued, the sixth individual was found dead the following day.

Police received a call on Saturday afternoon and learned that eight people had been skating on the lake when the ice broke, sending six skaters into the water, according to a news release from the Sierra County Sheriff's Office.

The two skaters who did not fall into the lake immediately "began to assist in pulling the others out of the water," police said.

However, one of the skaters, who was further away from the main group of skaters when the ice broke, "went under the water," and the other members of the group lost visual contact with him. The skater was later identified by police as 72-year-old Truckee man William Smallfield.

Authorities quickly began their search for Smallfield, using both aerial support and a dive team, but were unable to immediately find him.

The man's body was recovered from the reservoir by Placer County Dive Team members "late" Sunday morning, the Sierra County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.

"We offer our sincere condolences to Mr. Smallfield's family and friends," police said in a statement.

Following the incident, one skater was also taken to a local hospital with a dislocated shoulder, police said. The individual was released Saturday evening.

The Truckee Fire Protection District went on to issue a warning, urging people to "stay off the ice on area lakes."