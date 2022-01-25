The man was seen by a public works crew who were able to apply a tourniquet, which police say likely saved his life

Man Found Stumbling in the Streets Carrying His Own Severed Arm After Possible Workplace Accident: Police

A man was found carrying his own severed arm in Maine on Friday morning in what police are investigating as a possible workplace accident, according to multiple reports.

A 25-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified by police, was seen stumbling along Maple Street around 9 a.m. that morning, the Sun Journal newspaper reported. Witnesses observed the man was carrying his arm, which had been cut off around his shoulder.

Fortunately, a public works crew spotted the man and were able to apply a tourniquet while waiting for additional help to arrive.

"That probably saved his life," Lewiston police Lt. Derek St. Laurent told the Portland Press Herald.

At the time they spotted the man, the public works crew happened to be in the area sanding sidewalks, according to the Herald.

"It had to be divine intervention," Lewiston Public Works Director Mary Ann Brenchick told the newspaper, noting that two of the workers are arborists who actually train others on how to use tourniquets.

"It couldn't have been better guys for this kind of situation," she added.

Police said they were told by several people that the man had lost his arm in a band saw accident at AK Market, a general merchandise store, according to News Center Maine.

The possible workplace accident is being investigated by the police as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, per the outlet.

"All we have heard is that he is alive and doing well," Brenchick told CBS station WGME, per the Bangor Daily News.