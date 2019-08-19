Man Gets First Haircut in 15 Years to Join Army — See the Transformation

Reynaldo Arroyo enlisted from the Missoula U.S. Army Recruiting Station as an infantryman

By Eric Todisco
August 19, 2019 02:26 PM

Reynaldo Arroyo is looking like a new man in his preparations to serve his country.

After growing out his hair for 15 years, 23-year-old Arroyo decided that it was finally time to get the big chop done in order to serve in the U.S. Army.

Arroyo announced the change in a video shared on Friday by the Salt Lake City Army Recruiting Battalion Facebook page, revealing that he would be donating his hair once cut.

“I moved out here to California and I’m just really excited to be enlisting in the Army,” he said in the video.

He added of his hair, “Some lucky little girl is going to get it.”

The video then showed a sped-up clip of Arroyo laughing as a salon employee used both a scissor and buzzer to cut off his lengthy hair.

The Salt Lake City Army Recruiting Battalion noted on the Facebook post that Arroyo enlisted “from the Missoula U.S. Army Recruiting Station as an 11X Infantryman with Airborne!”

The post also confirmed that Arroyo would be donating his hair to Locks of Love, a nonprofit charity that accepts hair donations for children that have experienced hair loss as a result of cancer treatments or alopecia.

Short hair is a longtime policy that soldiers must follow. Men’s hair must be “neatly groomed,” with “sideburns neatly trimmed,” and hair cannot interfere with headgear, protective masks or equipment, according to Army Study Guide.

