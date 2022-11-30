N.H. Man Finds Wife's Lost Wedding Rings in 20 Tons of Trash — Thanks to a Celery Stalk

The rings ended up in a massive trash heap at a transfer station where workers got creative in helping Kevin Butler locate his wife's missing jewelry

By
Published on November 30, 2022 02:04 PM

A stalk of celery helped a New Hampshire man find the wedding rings he accidentally threw away last week among 20 tons of trash.

Kevin Butler, of Windham, lost the rings on Wednesday after tossing out a napkin that they'd been placed in after they were cleaned, according to ABC affiliate WMUR-TV and The Associated Press.

Butler was unaware that his wife had put her rings in the napkin to dry, and only realized they were missing after he took their trash to a local transfer station, WMUR-TV reported.

So, he returned to the site and asked for help.

"He said, 'I'm pretty sure I threw the rings out,'" transfer station supervisor Dennis Senibaldi said Tuesday, per the report.

Sure enough, Butler had done just that — but he was able to recover them with the workers' assistance and a lot of luck.

Senibaldi and his coworkers used surveillance footage of Butler's trip to the transfer station to determine the best spot to dig through the 20 tons of trash, per the reports.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Crews then used an excavator to comb through the garbage, according to the AP. After a few scoops, Butler spotted a clue that helped crack the case.

"One of the things he said was [inside] was celery stalks, and I could see a celery stalk sticking out the side of the bag," Senibaldi said, per the outlet.

The bag was pulled from the pile, and the hopeful search for the rings continued.

"As we were going through the bag that we knew was his, he actually said, 'It's not in here.' And I said, 'No, there's a couple little pieces left,'" Senibaldi said. "I had my rubber gloves on, I moved a few items out of the way and saw literally the very last napkin and I opened it up."

Though he "wouldn't recommend anyone else do it," Butler said he would go to the same lengths to find the rings "a thousand times over," according to WMUR-TV.

Butler reportedly treated the staff to pizza over the weekend as thanks for their help.

Related Articles
Engagement Ring Found in Lamar County Tornado Debris
Texas Man Proposes After Lost Engagement Ring Is Found in Tornado Debris: 'Light In a Very Dark Moment'
Bentley Stancil
Missing Boy, Who Got Lost in N.C. Woods While Skipping School to Play Xbox, Slept in RV and Befriended a Cat
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=503945455099875&set=a.252090006952089 7:13 hed: Mother of Missing Georgia Toddler Arrested After His Remains Were Found in a Landfill: Police
Remains Believed to Be Those of Missing Georgia Toddler Found in Landfill, Police Arrest His Mom
Lost Rescue Dog Seeks Help at U.K. Police Station, Reunited with Owners
Lost Border Collie Reunites with Family After Turning Herself In at a U.K. Police Station
Work Truck Stolen With Tools. https://www.gofundme.com/f/work-truck-stolen-with-tools?qid=661d6d407dc337b31bceb6d0778c7003. GoFundMe
Over $90K — and Counting — Raised to Help Family After Their Work Truck Was Stolen on Live TV During Chase
Djeswende and Stephen Reid
N.H. Authorities Charge Man, 26, for Murders of Couple Who Went Missing After Taking a Walk
plague deaths
Wisconsin Nurse Accused of Amputating Patient's Foot Without Permission to Use at Taxidermy Shop
Authorities Investigating Ca. House Fire Possibly Caused by Meteorite
Did a Meteorite Spark House Fire at Calif. Home? Owner Who Lost Everything Thinks So: 'I Heard a Big Bang'
Body of Missing Quinton Simon May Never Be Found Say Authorities As Search Enters Fourth Week
Body of Missing Quinton Simon May Not Be Found Despite 'Grueling' Landfill Search, Say Police
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=102062366619670&set=pb.100004477204687.-2207520000. Henry Moss
Grandfather of Missing Toddler Quinton Simon Killed in Hit-and-Run
Seconds after they met, Erin Sweeney hoisted Jim Lindrooth atop her shoulders so he could find his friends in a crowd of Phillies fans outside City Hall in Philadelphia
Missed Connection Post Leads to World Series Date for Phillies Fan Who Got a Boost from 'Future Wife' at Rally
Donald Studey
Woman Who Says Dad Was Serial Killer Told Police About Mass Grave in 2007. They Excavated the Wrong Site
francesca teal
Mass. Man Spends Days Searching Sea for Stranger's Missing Wedding Ring — and He Finds It!
https://www.gofundme.com/f/kghqa7-medical-expenses?qid=bcb17ccf3823e7544119246966b490d8 Austin Bellamy Austin
20-Year-Old Ohio Man Expected to Recover After Being Stung 20,000 Times by Bees, Family Says
daniel moshi
High School Senior, 17, Dies After Collapsing at Choir Rehearsal: 'He Just Passed Out'
page pate
Prominent Georgia Attorney Page Pate Dies in Drowning Accident: 'Devastating Loss'