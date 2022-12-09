Man Fights Off Shark but His Wife Is Missing After They Were Attacked While Snorkeling in Maui

A man reportedly told police that he and his wife fought off a shark before he swam to shore and she vanished

By
Published on December 9, 2022 01:15 AM
An Aerial View Of The Town Of Kihei An aerial view of the town of Kihei on the island of Maui.; Shutterstock ID 2009194406; a: -; b: -; c: -; d: -
Photo: File: Shutterstock

Rescuers are searching for a person who disappeared after reports of a shark in Hawaii.

On Thursday, police in Maui received a call from a man who "saw a shark swim by repeatedly" while he was snorkeling 50 yards from Keawakapu Point, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources senior communications manager Dan Dennison said in a news briefing on Thursday.

After spotting the shark, the man — whose identity was not released — searched for his wife and went back to shore after he was unable to find her, Dennison said.

He confirmed that there was "an ongoing search for a person who possibly encountered a shark earlier today."

According to Hawaii News Now, the husband told police that he and his wife fought the shark before trying to go back to safety. While the man made it to shore, his wife did not. Later, part of a bathing suit and snorkeling set were recovered, per the outlet.

The Maui Fire Department and Maui Ocean Safety officers have begun looking for the woman in the water and through an aerial search, Dennison said.

"At this time, they have not spotted anyone in the water," Dennison said, adding that authorities planned to keep searching "until nightfall." The area is closed until authorities re-evaluate the matter in the morning.

He noted that in the meantime, people should "stay clear of the area" both on land and in the water.

Dennison said they are unable to share any information about potential victims due to policies on shark-related incidents.

"Once we have that information, we will share it with the media," Dennison said.

Asked about items that had been found in the area, Dennison said authorities "could not confirm" whom they belonged to.

RELATED VIDEO: West Virginia Sinkhole Threatens to Swallow Police Department as It Grows Larger

He added that he also cannot confirm that the man's wife is whom rescuers are searching for, stating that the incident is being described as "a possible shark-human encounter." The missing individual was last seen just before noon.

"You can kind of connect dots, but that's what we would presume," said Dennison.

There have been no other sightings of the shark since the man's initial report, Dennison said, adding that Maui "has the most human-shark encounters of the main Hawaiian islands."

"There's not a lot of information to release now because they don't know exactly what they're dealing with," Dennison added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dennison went on to share experts' warnings on how to avoid encounters with sharks.

"Don't go in the water if it's murky. I have no idea what the ocean conditions were in that area this afternoon. Don't go in after dark, before sunrise. Always swim or snorkel...in the ocean with a companion," he said.

He added that agencies have "a significant number of people" looking for the individual, stating, "This is a very fluid situation. We're all hoping for a good outcome. The search has been going for almost five hours now. They'll continue in earnest for...about another hour or so."

Dennison tells PEOPLE there is nothing further to add.

Related Articles
Christian and Misty Kath
Missing Pilot Wrote of Flying Family for a 'Weekend Away' Before Plane Crash Killed Wife and Daughter
MISSING CHILD: Athena Strand, 7, Paradise, Texas
'Loving, Friendly' 7-Year-Old Girl Vanishes from Her Texas Home — and a Search Is Underway
Maui, Hawaii
Man and Woman from Calif. Drown in 6-Ft. Waves While Vacationing in Maui, Officials Say
Competitor Tossed into Water by Great White Shark
Man, 19, Tossed into Water by Great White Shark that Destroyed His Surf Ski During Race in Australia
Two people have been arrested after a young woman vanished from a Tennessee Walmart and was later found dead, police said. Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was last seen October 29 at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to Madisonville police.
Mother of 2 Found Dead in 'Remote Area' in Tenn. After Vanishing, 2 People in Custody: Police
An Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train passes in front of pedestrians walking along a beach in Del Mar, California, U.S., on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Fully vaccinated Americans can do away with wearing masks, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, the most significant shift in federal guidelines since the start of the pandemic. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Woman, 50, in Stable Condition After Being Attacked By Shark at Beach in Del Mar, Calif.
Man dies after 40-foot jump off Huntington Beach Pier
Man Dies After Jumping 40 Feet from Calif. Pier, Following Woman Who Returned to Shore Alive
Fire island. Point O'Woods.Ocean side beach
Pennsylvania Man Drowns in New Jersey Beach Ocean While Swimming with Son
3 People Fending Off Sharks Rescued ‘Just in the Nick of Time’ in Gulf of Mexico After Fishing Boat Sinks
3 People Fending Off Sharks Rescued 'Just in the Nick of Time' in Gulf of Mexico After Boat Sinks
Top row L-R: Billy Chastain, Mark Chastain Bottom Row L-R: Alex Stevens, Mike Sparks
Multiple Human Remains Found in Search for 4 Friends Who Vanished After Going for a Bike Ride
Jameson Reeder Jr,Boy bitten by bull shark speaks out about attack for 1st time
11-Year-Old Boy Says He's 'Happy to Be Alive' After Losing Part of His Leg Due to Bull Shark Attack
A stormy cloudy day at Smith Point County Park on Fire Island, New York.
Paddleboarder Bitten by Shark at Same Long Island Beach Where Lifeguard Was Attacked 10 Days Ago
monk seal
60-Year-Old Swimmer Attacked and Injured by a Seal in Hawaii: 'This Poor Woman Was Terrified'
nassau-bahamas-compass-point-beach-springbreak0217
58-Year-Old Pennsylvania Woman Killed by Bull Shark While Snorkeling in the Bahamas: 'She Will Be Missed'
Matthew Preziose
New Jersey Man, 25, Still Missing 2 Days After Being Swept Out to Sea While Swimming in Hawaii
Smith Point Beach in Shirley, Long Island, NY. A red swimming prohibited sign on the stairs.
Beaches Reopen After Lifeguard Is Bitten by a Shark on Long Island