Researchers at Johns Hopkins are using new technology to connect robotic arms to patients' brains

Paralyzed Man Is Able to Feed Himself for the First Time in 30 Years Thanks to Robotic Arms

A partially paralyzed man was recently able to feed himself thanks to the use of specialized robotic arms hooked up to his brain through a brain-machine interface.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory have developed a two-arm system that allowed the man, who has not been able to use his fingers in 30 years, to use utensils to cut and bring food to his mouth, according to U.K. outlet The Independent.

The findings are part of a study published in Frontiers in Neurorobotics.

"Although our results are preliminary, we are excited about giving users with limited capability a true sense of control over increasingly intelligent assistive machines," Dr. Francesco Tenore, a senior project manager in APL's Research and Exploratory Development department, told The Independent.

The development is part of an achievement in brain-computer interfaces, researchers say.

The technology is poised to help those who are paralyzed as well as patients with other neurological disorders, according to the outlet.

"This research is a great example of this philosophy where we knew we had all the tools to demonstrate this complex bimanual activity of daily living that non-disabled people take for granted," Tenore told The Independent.

