Aran Chada, 51, dived into Italy's Lake Garda to save his son and may have experienced a seizure in the water, according to reports

Man, 51, Feared to Have Drowned After Saving His Son from Lake in Italy: 'A Real Tragedy'

A 51-year-old British father is feared to have died after he jumped into a lake in northern Italy to save his drowning teenage son, according to multiple reports.

Aran Chada disappeared on Friday after he jumped into Lake Garda to save his 14-year-old son, who was having trouble swimming in the water, reported The Sunday Times.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Chada successfully saved his son, a coast guard representative told the Times that they believe he may have experienced a seizure after jumping into the lake.

"He managed to get the boy back to the boat, where he was pulled in by his mother, but the man then slipped beneath the surface, perhaps suffering a seizure," said Antonello Ragadale, a commander with the coast guard.

A spokesperson also told Sky News that it was "very hot on Friday afternoon" and that Chada may have "had a seizure from the shock" after entering the water that was "10 degrees colder."

Lake Garda, Italy Lake Garda | Credit: Getty

The Times reported that rescue teams used helicopters, divers, and a robot submarine to search for Chada, but could not locate him in the hours after his disappearance.

According to the outlet, Chada was on vacation with his partner, son, and daughter at the time of the incident.

"This man was a hero and we fear he drowned, but we're doing everything we can to find his body," Ragadale told the Times.

"This is a real tragedy, and the desperation in [his family's] faces was evident," added Ragadale.

In a statement to The Guardian, the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said they are "supporting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Italy and are in contact with the Italian police."

According to Chada's LinkedIn profile, he was a group sales coordinator with Global Energy Ventures and GRO Oilfield Alliance.

RELATED VIDEO: N.Y. Newlyweds Drown on Island Honeymoon 4 Days After Wedding: 'It Does Not Feel Real'

Sky News reported that six people have died at Lake Garda over the last month, the most recent being a 42-year-old man. The man, who has not been identified, was found just over six feet beneath the lake's surface.