Louisiana Man Drowns After Proposing to Girlfriend Underwater: 'You Never Got to Hear My Answer'

An American tourist drowned this week after planning a special underwater proposal for his girlfriend during a trip to Tanzania.

On Thursday, Steven Weber proposed to girlfriend Kenesha Antoine by swimming outside one of the windows of the underwater room they were staying at during their stay at the Manta Resort, according to CNN.

Following his death, Antoine posted a video on Facebook that showed Weber, who was from Louisiana, swimming up to the window and unfurling a handwritten declaration of love before opening up a ring box.

“I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you BUT…everything I love about you I love more every day!” the note read. “Will you please be my WIFE? Marry Me???”

Although Antoine can be heard excitedly accepting the proposal in the video, Weber did not survive long enough to celebrate the good news with her.

“You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, ‘Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!’ ” she wrote in her emotional post.

“We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruelest twist of fate imaginable,” she said. ”I will try to take solace in the fact that we enjoyed the most amazing bucket list experiences these past few days, and that we both were so happy and absolutely giddy with excitement in our final moments together.”

As she mourned his death, Antoine wrote that she will love Weber for the rest of her life.

“I will carry the blessing of the love we shared with me forever. I will find you and marry you in the next lifetime, and the next, and the next, and the next… I love you so much, and I always will,” she wrote.

“Please pray for all the family and friends that loved him so much. Please love each other while you can, as hard as you can. I know that wherever in the universe Steven’s spirit now resides, that is exactly what he’s doing: giving love and spreading joy and laughter. And knowing him, always quick with an off-color joke, he’s probably entertaining someone with a story about how he royally screwed up that proposal and died while being extra,” she added. “Rest well, my sweet baby! Always know that you are forever loved!”

On Saturday, the CEO of The Manta Resort issued a statement to CNN, confirming Weber’s death.

“Our sincerest condolences, thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend, families and friends impacted by this tragic accident,” said Matthew Saus, who also told the outlet that the incident was being investigated by local authorities.

The State Department also confirmed that a U.S. tourist died in Tanzania, but did not identify Weber by name, according to WBRZ.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance,” the State Department said.