Man Who Dropped Off Human Jaw Bone at Calif. Police Station and Walked Away Has Been Found: Cops

A man who brought human and animal bones to a California police station, dropped them off and then walked away has been found, according to authorities.

The individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered the San Bernardino police station with the remains in hand on Thursday, according to a bulletin from the department.

After approaching the public counter, the man put down the items and left. "It was unclear at the time if the remains were real," police said.

One of the bones was later confirmed to be a human jaw, they added in the department's Feb. 2 bulletin.

The San Bernardino Police Department (SBPD) put out the notice in an attempt to identify the man after officers were unable to locate him after he left the station.

On Friday, the department announced the subject had been "located and identified."

The SBPD and Coroner's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Police have not released any identifying information about the subject involved in the strange encounter.

The individual was originally described as a Hispanic adult man between the ages of 30 and 35, who they believed was about 5-foot-7 and 160 lbs.

The man was said to have a "full beard and mustache," and was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans when he entered the station, according to the SBPD.