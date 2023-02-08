Man Who Dropped Off Human Jaw Bone at Calif. Police Station and Walked Away Has Been Found: Cops

San Bernardino police said the individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered their station Thursday with the what appeared to be human and animal remains in hand

By
Published on February 8, 2023 11:04 AM
San Bernardino Police Department
Photo: San Bernardino Police Department/Facebook

A man who brought human and animal bones to a California police station, dropped them off and then walked away has been found, according to authorities.

The individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered the San Bernardino police station with the remains in hand on Thursday, according to a bulletin from the department.

After approaching the public counter, the man put down the items and left. "It was unclear at the time if the remains were real," police said.

One of the bones was later confirmed to be a human jaw, they added in the department's Feb. 2 bulletin.

The San Bernardino Police Department (SBPD) put out the notice in an attempt to identify the man after officers were unable to locate him after he left the station.

On Friday, the department announced the subject had been "located and identified."

The SBPD and Coroner's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Police have not released any identifying information about the subject involved in the strange encounter.

The individual was originally described as a Hispanic adult man between the ages of 30 and 35, who they believed was about 5-foot-7 and 160 lbs.

The man was said to have a "full beard and mustache," and was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans when he entered the station, according to the SBPD.

Related Articles
5 Officers Fired, 3 Suspended as Sex Scandal Rocks Tenn. Police Department LaVergne
Tenn. Police Chief Fired as New Details Emerge in Department's Ongoing Sex Scandal Investigation
Waters Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson
N.Y. Nursing Home Under Investigation After Woman Declared Dead Found Breathing at Funeral Home
Weaver family, Mich. Parents Killed in Crash on Way to Son’s High School Basketball Game
Mich. Community Mourns Parents of 3 Who Were Killed in Crash While Driving to Son's Basketball Game
Saraiah Acosta
Recent High School Graduate Described as 'Life of the Party' Is Allegedly Killed by Man She Dated
Gary Frank Sotherden
Human Skull Found in Alaska Linked to N.Y. Man Who Went Missing While Hunting in 1976: Officials
Tre Evans-Dumaran, Maui Firefighter Dies After Being Sweeten Into Storm Drain and Carried Out to Sea
Hawaii Firefighter, 24, Dies from Injuries After Being Pulled into Storm Drain and Carried Out to Sea
TRAIN DERAILMENT in OHIO
'Catastrophic' Explosion Possible After 150-Car Train Carrying Chemicals Derails in Ohio
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Rita Ora is seen on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Rita Ora is seen on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Rita Ora Goes Nearly Nude in Sheer Backless Dress for Her Pre-Grammy Party in L.A.
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Cher and Alexander Edwards arrive for a pre-Grammy party at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Cher, Alexander Edwards BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Earvin "Magic" Johnson Jr. attends ‘The 7th Annual Imagine Ball’ presented by Imagine LA at The Peppermint Club on October 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Imagine LA ); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Kyrie Irving attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)
Magic Johnson Would 'Love to See' Kyrie Irving in L.A. Lakers 'Purple and Gold'
Credit: Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty — Jim Carrey Lists Sprawling Brentwood Estate for $28.9 Million
Jim Carrey Lists Sprawling Brentwood Ranch Estate for $28.9 Million — See Inside
Zachary Zernik, Hiker Who Was Missing for Over a Week Found Dead in California
Missing 22-Year-Old Hiker Found Dead in Calif. Wilderness Park: 'The Family Is Extremely Grieved'
Renae Shelby
Mom Who Won $300K Lottery Prize Nearly Scared Her Son into Calling 911: 'I Felt Like I Couldn't Breathe'
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) in the Senate subway on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images); Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) speaks on stage about the change of the face of power in the United States after a history making number of diverse members were sworn into Congress the past elections, during a keynote discussion of the Netroots Nation progressive grassroots convention in Philadelphia, PA, on July 13, 2019. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Honoree, United States Representative, Katie Porter attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for InStyle); WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: House impeachment managers (L-R) Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) talk to reporters before the second day of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol January 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Both the House managers and Trump's defense lawyers were admonished by Chief Justice John Roberts during Tuesday's 13-hour-long session. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
California's 2024 Senate Race Is Poised to Be a Historic Showdown — Here Are the Candidates to Watch
Orange County Florida Courthouse in Orlando
Janitor, 72, Gets Trapped in Cell for 3 Days Without Food After Door Shut Behind Her While Cleaning
Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbandale, where a live resident was sent to a funeral home in a body bag. (Photo via Google Earth)
Woman Found Alive and 'Gasping for Air' in Body Bag at Iowa Funeral Home