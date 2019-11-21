Young Amish Brothers Killed After Being Run Over by a Tractor-Trailer They Were Playing Under

Image zoom WSBT

Two small children have tragically died after being run over by a tractor-trailer on a farm near their family home in Indiana.

The horrifying incident occurred at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday when brothers Jaylin, 5, and Kenton Hochstetler, 3, were playing outside their home, Kosciusko County Coroner Tony Ciriello — who identified the boys — told local outlet 16 News Now.

The Amish family’s home is located on a farm where trucks and tractor-trailers were being operated in a nearby field, WSBT 22 reported.

The brothers had been playing, while their mother was inside the home with another child, when they became drawn to the trucks, Ciriello told 16 News Now.

That’s when the young children curiously walked over to where the vehicles were, Ciriello explained to the outlet. They then began playing underneath one of the trucks.

“And for some reason or another, got under the semi-grain trailer,” Ciriello told 16 News Now. “It was attached to a semi-tractor, and apparently they were playing or hiding. We aren’t sure exactly what happened.”

RELATED: Boy, 9, Riding Bike to School Is Killed by Truck, and Family Is Upset With Driver’s Punishment

As Jaylin and Kenton continued playing, the driver of the tractor was loading the semi-trailer with 900,000 pounds of corn, according to Ciriello. Sheets was unaware of the boys playing underneath the tractor-trailer.

“The driver went to move the truck forward and did not see the children, and pulled the truck forward about fifteen feet, and looked in his mirror and noticed the children laying back there,” Ciriello told 16 News Now.

Ciriello said he believes the children died within seconds of being struck and they were pronounced dead on the scene.

RELATED: Family ‘in Shock’ After Baby Apparently Slips from Grandfather’s Hands & Falls from Cruise Ship

“I would say this ranks up in the top four or five of the most traumatic I’ve seen over my career when it involves children,” Ciriello told the news outlet.

Police said the driver is shaken up over the incident and the parents of Jaylin and Kenton are distraught, 16 News Now reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.