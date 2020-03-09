Man Drives Himself to Hospital After Being Shot in Head in Chicago

Image zoom Stroger Hospital Google Maps

A 28-year-old man who was shot in the head managed to drive himself to the hospital to seek treatment in Chicago on Sunday, according to authorities.

The man was driving when shots were fired, and at least one struck him in the head, the Chicago Police Department said in a statement.

He managed to drive himself to John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County, where he was admitted in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The victim was unable to give police the exact location of where the incident occurred, but WFLD reported he was driving in the 600 block of North Sacramento Boulevard when it happened.

That location is about three miles away, or a 10 minute drive, from Stroger Hospital.

Police said there is no one in custody, and that the department’s Area Central Division is investigating.

The shooting came amid a weekend of gunfire in Chicago that left one person dead and injured at least 13 people, according to WMAQ.