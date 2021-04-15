"Bearsun" started the nearly 400-mile journey on Monday and hopes to reach his destination by next week.

Man Dressed in Life-Sized Teddy Bear Costume Is Walking from Los Angeles to San Francisco

Talk about a bear-y unique situation.

A California man dressed in a life-sized teddy bear costume of his own creation — affectionately dubbed "Bearsun" — is walking his way from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to a GoFundMe set up to commemorate the nearly 400-mile journey, Bearsun started his long walk from Los Angeles' Little Tokyo neighborhood on Monday and hopes "to raise money to Donate to any selected non profit."

"The goal is to finish under a week," the description of the page read. "I won't be staying in hotels, I'll be camping outdoors the entire time."

As of Thursday, the mascot has already reached Bakersfield, California — more than 100 miles from his initial starting point.

bearsun Bearsun

When asked about Bearsun's big adventure, Jesse Larios — the man inside the bear costume — told CNN, "I'm like a puppy, I guess. I just see something, and I chase after it."

Though he initially wanted to reach San Francisco by Saturday, the 33-year-old California native said that Bearsun is expected to reach the Bay Area by next Wednesday after experiencing some unpredicted mountainous trails and road closures.

Along the way, Bearsun has also encountered curious law enforcement officers.

"You may have seen a large teddy bear walking through town, yes a large teddy bear....walking," the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station shared on its Facebook earlier this week. "One of our deputies got the opportunity to meet up with the individual inside the bear and learned he is on a mission to complete a walk from Los Angeles to San Francisco."

"We wish him the best of luck on his adventure!" the department added.

However, Bearsun's long walk to San Francisco isn't Larios' first experience with a long distance trek.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He wore the bear costume to run in the 2019 Los Angeles Marathon and again in the following year.

Bearsun's current movements are now being tracked on social media through the mascot's Instagram account.