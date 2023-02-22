'Kind-Hearted' Georgia Man Dragged to Death By Accident While Cleaning Up After Super Bowl 2023

Shawn Eugene Lee, 44, was helping move a tent at a parking lot near State Farm Stadium when the industrial accident occurred, according to police in Glendale, Ariz.

By
Published on February 22, 2023 11:10 AM
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 28: In an aerial view of State Farm Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. State Farm Stadium will host the NFL Super Bowl LVII on February 12. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty

A Georgia man has died in Arizona after he was fatally injured while helping clean up after Super Bowl 2023, according to police.

Shawn Eugene Lee, 44, was working in a parking lot near State Farm Stadium on Saturday when he was involved in the deadly industrial accident, according to a press release from the Glendale Police Department (GPD), obtained by PEOPLE.

Witnesses told investigators that Lee was helping to move a tent from the area when a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) drove away, inadvertently pulling him along with it.

Police said Lee was wearing a safety harness that was attached to the UTV.

Another man began driving the vehicle "without any knowledge that Lee's harness was attached," according to Tuesday's release.

Lee was subsequently "pulled from the tent" and dragged by the UTV, "unbeknownst" to the driver, the GPD said.

The Georgia man eventually died of injuries he sustained in the accident.

Speaking with NBC affiliate KNPX, Lee's niece said her uncle was a sweet man who loved sports, especially football.

"Shawn was very kind-hearted, loved, and respected everyone," the niece said in a statement to KNPX. "He was a huge Georgia Bulldogs baseball and football fan. Loved to fish and be outdoors."

She added, "My Uncle Shawn was proud of his family, he loved us very much and made sure we knew every opportunity he had."

An investigation into the accident is ongoing, according to Tuesday's press release.

Police do not expect that charges will be filed.

