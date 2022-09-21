Human Interest Man Donates Fossil He Found While Hiking That Could Be 50,000 Years Old: 'Money Isn't Everything' "The happiness and joy this fossil will bring to visitors is more important to me than any dollar amount," said Art Castillo By Lizzie Hyman Lizzie Hyman Instagram Twitter Lizzie Hyman is PEOPLE Magazine's Editorial Assistant. She provides administrative support to the Editor-in-Chief and Deputy Editor and writes content for both print and digital platforms. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lizzie was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in La Rioja, Spain and interned at NBC. Lizzie is a graduate of Georgetown University, and she is currently completing her Master's at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 21, 2022 03:44 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Art Castillo. Photo: courtesy Art Castillo What started off as a normal day turned extraordinary when a mammoth tooth dating back tens of thousand of years was discovered in Texas. Art Castillo was taking a hike in Waco's Cotton Belt Trail on Sept. 15 when he stumbled upon something remarkable. "I probably come out here probably three times a week," Castillo told local CBS station KHOU. "I'm always looking down to see to find something and I found something even older than an arrowhead." Teacher Finds Fossil That Could Be 300 Million Years Old While Walking Dog on Beach: 'Incredible' Right off the bat, Castillo had a pretty good idea about what he found. "I knew it wasn't a rock when I saw the patterns and layers on it," he told CBS affiliate KWTX-TV. Columbian mammoth tooth. Art Castillo Sharing his exciting discovery on Facebook, Castillo wrote that it "looks like a mammoth tooth." "Will be taking it to the Waco Mammoth site for verification," he added. "Stay tuned!!" Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. At the Waco Mammoth National Monument, he learned that the fossilized molar was from a Columbian mammoth — and was estimated to be between 25,000 and 50,000 years old. As for the future of the fossil, Castillo explained in a Facebook post that he decided to donate it "for kids and visitors to see for many years to come." Art Castillo and niece. courtesy Art Castillo What May Be the Largest Dinosaur Skeleton Ever Found in Europe Gets Discovered in Man's Backyard in Portugal To clarify, Castillo said that "the reason I didn't ask for any money is because money isn't everything to me." "The happiness and joy this fossil will bring to visitors is more important to me than any dollar amount," he added.