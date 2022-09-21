Man Donates Fossil He Found While Hiking That Could Be 50,000 Years Old: 'Money Isn't Everything'

What started off as a normal day turned extraordinary when a mammoth tooth dating back tens of thousand of years was discovered in Texas.

Art Castillo was taking a hike in Waco's Cotton Belt Trail on Sept. 15 when he stumbled upon something remarkable.

"I probably come out here probably three times a week," Castillo told local CBS station KHOU. "I'm always looking down to see to find something and I found something even older than an arrowhead."

Right off the bat, Castillo had a pretty good idea about what he found.

"I knew it wasn't a rock when I saw the patterns and layers on it," he told CBS affiliate KWTX-TV.

Columbian mammoth tooth. Art Castillo

Sharing his exciting discovery on Facebook, Castillo wrote that it "looks like a mammoth tooth."

"Will be taking it to the Waco Mammoth site for verification," he added. "Stay tuned!!"

At the Waco Mammoth National Monument, he learned that the fossilized molar was from a Columbian mammoth — and was estimated to be between 25,000 and 50,000 years old.

As for the future of the fossil, Castillo explained in a Facebook post that he decided to donate it "for kids and visitors to see for many years to come."

Art Castillo and niece. courtesy Art Castillo

To clarify, Castillo said that "the reason I didn't ask for any money is because money isn't everything to me."

"The happiness and joy this fossil will bring to visitors is more important to me than any dollar amount," he added.