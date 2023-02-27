Man and His Dog Who Went Missing While Hiking in Scotland Are Found Dead in Gorge, Officials Say

Kyle Sambrook, 33, and his Beagle Bane ventured out to walk and camp in the Highlands a week before their bodies were found

Published on February 27, 2023 03:26 PM
Man and His Dog Found Dead in Gorge After Apparent Fall During Hike in Scotland
Photo: Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team/Facebook

Officials in Scotland say a man and his dog have been found dead in a gorge after they went missing while on a hike.

Volunteers searching for missing hiker Kyle Sambrook found the bodies Saturday "in a deep gorge" above the Fionn Ghleann, according to a statement from the Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team.

Crews attempted to recover the bodies via helicopter, but ultimately had to move them "by hand," the rescue team said.

Police Scotland said the bodies belong to 33-year-old Sambrook, of West Yorkshire, and his Beagle, named Bane, according to the BBC and The Guardian.

The pair went missing on Feb. 18 after venturing out to walk and camp in the Highlands, per the reports.

Police said their deaths do not appear to be suspicious, according to The Guardian.

Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team/Facebook

Police said Sambrook, 33, and Bane were last seen in the Lost Valley area of Glencoe, The Independent reported.

The hiker was expected home on Tuesday, but officials were alerted after he failed to do so, per the outlet.

Sambrook had plans to scale Buachaille Etive Mòr, a mountain that reaches about 3,353 feet in height, according to The Guardian and BBC.

His car, a black Peugeot 208, was found in the Three Sisters parking lot during the week-long search, per The Guardian's report.

Sambrook and Bane's bodies were reportedly found in the Glencoe area around 2:15 p.m. local time on Saturday.

Police said Sambrook was wearing appropriate clothing for the hike, and was supposedly equipped with a tent and other items, according to The Guardian.

"Our thoughts are with Kyle's family and friends at this time," Glencoe MRT said in Sunday's statement.

